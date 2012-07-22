SINGAPORE, July 23 U.S. crude prices eased toward $91 a barrel on Monday, pressured by worries that the European debt crisis is worsening after the Greek prime minister warned the country was in a "Great Depression." FUNDAMENTALS * NYMEX crude for September delivery, the new front-month contract, fell 32 cents to $91.51 a barrel in early Asia trading. The August contract settled $1.22 lower upon its expiration on Friday. * Brent crude eased 27 cents to $106.56 a barrel * The European Central Bank turned up the heat on Greece on Friday ahead of a review of its bailout program, saying it would stop accepting Greek bonds and other collateral used by Greek banks to tap ECB funding, at least until after the review. * Greece is in a "Great Depression" similar to the United States in the 1930s, Antonis Samaras, the country's prime minister, told former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Sunday. * Iran's top oil buyer, China, will load full contracted volumes of Iranian oil in July after refiner Sinopec and the National Iranian Tanker Co resolved a freight dispute, China-based oil officials said. * Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 17, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. MARKETS NEWS * Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said the country should try to get through the financial crisis, which has sent its borrowing costs spiraling, without the help of bailouts from its European partners. * Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia said on Friday it would need financial help from Madrid, spooking financial markets and complicating central government efforts to stave off a full-blown sovereign bailout. * Forty percent of big Japanese manufacturers expect sales in China to fall short of initial estimates in the October-March second half of this business year, a Reuters poll showed, as a slowdown in China's economy bites. (Reporting by Randy Fabi, Editing by Gary Crosse)