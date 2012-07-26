TOKYO, July 26 U.S. crude futures edged lower on
Thursday after two days of gains as a series of weak economic
data globally raised worries over fuel demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 13
cents at $88.84 a barrel by 2348 GMT, after settling up 47 cents
at $88.97 on Wednesday as weak U.S. homes sales data reinforced
expectations the Federal Reserve would act to adopt more
quantitative easing to support the economy.
* London Brent crude for September delivery was
still untraded, after settling up 96 cents at $104.38 as fears
over worsening Middle East turmoil countered weak European
economic data in core countries Germany and France.
* In Asia, South Korea's economy grew 0.4 percent in the
April-June period over the prior quarter, the central bank's
advance estimates showed on Thursday, just below the market's
consensus forecast and less than half the pace in the first
quarter.
* U.S. congressional negotiators are trying to finish work
on new sanctions aimed at further restricting Iran's oil
revenues, a package they hope to approve by the end of next week
before lawmakers leave Washington for an extended recess.
The sanctions, which have been in the works for more than
seven months, are designed to crack down on transactions with
Iran's national oil and tanker companies, and to hamper the
ability of Iranian banks to transfer funds electronically.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose 2.7 million barrels last
week on sharply higher imports, defying forecasts for a modest
drawdown, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed.
Gasoline and distillate stockpiles also rose sharply.
* Western powers have been calling for Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to be removed from power in the wake of a revolt
against his regime but now fear he will fight to the end,
raising the risk of sectarian warfare spreading across one of
the world's most volatile regions.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped
on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while
strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow.
* The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in six
days on Wednesday after a European Central Bank official said he
could see grounds for giving the euro zone bailout fund a
banking license that would increase its crisis fighting
firepower.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- 0600 Germany Gfk consumer sentiment Aug
- 0600 Germany import prices June
- 0800 Euro Zone Money-M3 annual growth June
- 1230 U.S. Durable goods June
- 1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims weekly
- 1400 U.S. Pending home sales June
- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)