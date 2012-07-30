SINGAPORE, July 31 U.S. crude prices steadied below $90 a barrel on Tuesday, as the worsening euro debt crisis offset support from a fall in OPEC production and an expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September edged down nine cents to $89.69 a barrel in early Asia trading, after edging down 27 cents the previous session.

* Economic sentiment in the euro zone fell to near a 3-year low in July as the bloc's economy deepened its slump and businesses became more pessimistic.

* OPEC oil output fell further in July from its highest in four years as U.S. and European sanctions cut supply from Iran to the lowest in more than two decades, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

* U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 1.6 million barrels last week due to lower imports, a Reuters poll of analysts showed ahead of weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro dropped against the dollar for the first time in four days on Monday as investors refrained from taking on risk ahead of key European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble issued a joint statement that emphasized "the need for policymakers to adopt and implement all reform steps required to deal with the financial crisis and crisis of confidence."

* Spain slid deeper into recession in the second quarter as a tough new round of austerity to head off the budget crisis that threatens the euro took effect both on overall demand and the price consumers have to pay for goods.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0500 Japan Construction orders yy Jun

0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Jun

0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Jul

0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Jul

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1230 U.S. Personal income mm Jun

1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jul

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by John Mair)