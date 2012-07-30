SINGAPORE, July 31 U.S. crude prices steadied
below $90 a barrel on Tuesday, as the worsening euro debt crisis
offset support from a fall in OPEC production and an expected
drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September edged down nine cents to
$89.69 a barrel in early Asia trading, after edging down 27
cents the previous session.
* Economic sentiment in the euro zone fell to near a 3-year
low in July as the bloc's economy deepened its slump and
businesses became more pessimistic.
* OPEC oil output fell further in July from its highest in
four years as U.S. and European sanctions cut supply from Iran
to the lowest in more than two decades, a Reuters survey showed
on Monday.
* U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 1.6
million barrels last week due to lower imports, a Reuters poll
of analysts showed ahead of weekly inventory data from the
American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro dropped against the dollar for the first time
in four days on Monday as investors refrained from taking on
risk ahead of key European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meetings.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Germany's
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble issued a joint statement
that emphasized "the need for policymakers to adopt and
implement all reform steps required to deal with the financial
crisis and crisis of confidence."
* Spain slid deeper into recession in the second quarter as
a tough new round of austerity to head off the budget crisis
that threatens the euro took effect both on overall demand and
the price consumers have to pay for goods.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Jun
0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Jun
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Jul
0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Jul
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Personal income mm Jun
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jul
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by John Mair)