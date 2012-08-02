SINGAPORE Aug 3 U.S. crude prices edged up towards $88 a barrel on Friday, supported by an expected cut in oil output in the North Sea and falling U.S. gasoline stocks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September rose 30 cents to $87.43 a barrel in early Asia trading, after falling $1.78 the previous session.

* Maintenance work in the British sector of the North Sea will cut crude oil production in September. The Brent contract is based on four North Sea crude oils - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk - and export programmes for September were expected to show a sharp drop.

* U.S. gasoline inventories fell sharply last week, according to the government's weekly report on Wednesday, and Chicago cash gasoline differentials rose to their highest in a year this week, on refinery problems and a shut crude oil pipeline in the region.

* The European Central Bank indicated on Thursday it may again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but the conditions it set and the dissenting voice of its key German member disappointed markets.

MARKETS NEWS

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose last week and manufacturers suffered an unexpected drop in orders in June, suggesting the economy is struggling to break out of a soft patch.

* Investors hoping the corporate earnings season would signal a turning point in China's economic slowdown have been largely disappointed, with big manufacturers joining consumer companies to warn of flagging sales in the world's No.2 economy.

* U.S. retailers reported stronger-than-expected sales for July, but the gains were largely due to discounting and do not necessarily signal vigorous consumer spending for the rest of the year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Jul

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Jul

1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)