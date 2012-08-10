SEOUL Aug 10 U.S. crude futures held steady
above $93 a barrel on Friday on hopes for more stimulus moves
from major economies such as China and also underpinned by tight
crude supply from the North Sea.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. September crude was steady from the previous
settlement at $93.36 a barrel.
* In London, Brent crude for September delivery was
down 15 cents at $113.07 a barrel as of 0022 GMT, after closing
$1.08 higher at $113.22 a barrel, the highest settlement for
front-month Brent since May 3.
* Analysts said economic data fed investor hopes for U.S.
growth prospects and the energy demand outlook. New claims for
jobless benefits in the United States fell last week, and a
separate report showed the trade deficit in June was the
smallest in 1-1/2 years.
* Worries about tighter North Sea output supported Brent,
with production in September seen down 17 percent due to
maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield and natural declines.
* Data from China showed annual consumer inflation hit a
30-month low last month and industrial output grew at its
slowest pace in about three years. Markets saw that as a sign
that officials would do more to stimulate the world's
second-largest economy.
* China's refinery throughput inched up 1.1 percent in July,
reversing a run of declines for three straight months, but the
latest data was the second lowest this year as demand stayed
tepid in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia pumped 9.8 million barrels
per day (bpd) of crude oil in July, cutting output by 300,000
bpd from June, an industry source said on Thursday.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may
have to reduce its forecast for growth in world oil demand in
2013 by 20 percent, the exporter group said, citing a vague and
turbulent outlook for the global economy.
* Tropical Storm Ernesto crossed the coast of the Gulf of
Mexico on Thursday, sending wind gusts and showers across the
state of Veracruz, home to some of Mexico's busiest ports and
oil installations.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro remained down slightly at $1.2296 but well
above an overnight low of $1.2266 and a more than two-year low
of $1.2042 hit last month.
* Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Friday's open on a
lack of fresh positive catalysts after a four-day rally spurred
by hopes for global stimulus and as the end of a disappointing
earnings season shifted focus to economic indicators.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 10.45
points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,165.19 at the close. But the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.58 of a point, or
0.04 percent, to 1,402.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,018.64.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):
- China Exports
- China Imports
- China Trade balance
- 0430 Japan Industrial output revised
- 0645 France Industrial output
- 1800 U.S. Federal budget for July
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)