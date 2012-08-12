SINGAPORE Aug 13 U.S. crude futures rose in
early Asian trade on Monday on renewed fears of supply
disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran's
disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region.
U.S. oil rose 37 cents to $93.24 a barrel by 2319
GMT, recouping most of the previous session's losses. Brent
crude gained 29 cents to $113.24, after settling 27
cents lower at $112.95.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that most
threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by the prospect of
Iran obtaining nuclear weaponry, which local media reports
charged Tehran had stepped up its efforts to achieve.
* Syrian rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad
need the protection of no-fly zones and safe havens patrolled by
foreign forces near the borders with Jordan and Turkey, a Syrian
opposition leader said.
* Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi dismissed Cairo's
two top generals and quashed a military order that had curbed
the new leader's powers, in a move that further stamped his
authority on the country and its army.
* Iraq's Kurdistan region has delivered 116,000 barrels per
day of crude (bpd) since it restarted oil pumping on Aug. 7,
Deputy Prime Minister Hussein al-Shahristani said on Sunday,
adding the amount was below the 175,000 bpd agreed.
* An oil tanker collided with a U.S. Navy ship near the
Strait of Hormuz on Sunday but no one was hurt and shipping
traffic in the waterway, through which 40 percent of the world's
seaborne oil exports pass, was not affected, officials said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro posted its first weekly drop against the dollar
and yen in three weeks on Friday as investors refocused on the
uncertainty surrounding possible European Central Bank action to
contain the debt crisis and deteriorating growth in the euro
zone.
* The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on
Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity
was light and gains were slight as the market enters a
seasonally slow period.
