(Refiles to add dropped word in third paragraph)
SINGAPORE Aug 14 U.S. crude futures were little
changed in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited GDP
data out of France and Germany, two of Europe's powerhouse
economies, to gauge the region's energy demand outlook.
U.S crude gained 5 cents to $92.78 a barrel by 0023
GMT, after settling 14 cents lower. Brent crude slipped
1 cent, after ending 65 cents higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* French preliminary second-quarter annual gross domestic
product is seen contracting by 0.4 percent after a 0.1 percent
rise the previous quarter. German second-quarter GDP growth is
forecast at 1.0 percent after growth of 1.7 percent previously.
* The Pentagon deplored what it saw as an increasing use of
air power by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government
against rebels, but stopped short of suggesting a move toward
any additional steps like a no-fly zone, while rebels were
claimed to have shot down a jet and captured its pilot.
* Italy's Eni has been unable to import Iranian oil
for a second month running, due to bank payment and insurance
problems, despite having European Union clearance to receive the
oil to recover $1 billion in debts, industry sources said.
* A fire at Shell Oil Co's Martinez, California,
refinery that started around 14:08 PDT (2108 GMT) on Monday was
extinguished in about 40 minutes, a Contra Costa Health services
personnel said.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles were forecast to have declined
last week for a third straight week, on lower imports, a
preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday ahead of industry and
government data due this week.
* Tesoro Corp has agreed to buy BP's Carson plant
for $2.5 billion, creating the biggest U.S. oil-refining empire
in the Pacific Basin with about a quarter of California's
processing capacity, but the deal could trigger regulatory
alarms.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade
on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering
overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set
in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data
provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global
economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0600 Germany Q2 GDP flash estimate
- 0900 EZ Industrial production
- 0900 EZ Q2 GDP flash estimate
- 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
- 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores
- 1230 U.S. Producer prices
- 1230 U.S. Retail sales
- 1400 U.S. Business inventories
- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)