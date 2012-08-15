SINGAPORE Aug 15 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early trade on Wednesday, paring some of the previous session's
gains, following an unexpected increase in stockpiles in the
world's biggest oil consumer.
U.S. September crude slipped 21 cents lower to $93.22
per barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling 70 cents higher. Brent
crude slipped 14 cents to $113.89, after ending 43 cents
up at the highest settlement since May 3.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week against analyst
expectations, and refined product stocks were mixed, the
American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday. The U.S. Energy
Information Administration will issue its weekly data later in
the day.
* The United States does not believe Israel has made a
decision on whether to attack Iran over its nuclear program,
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said. Panetta, who visited
Israel two weeks ago, told reporters it was important that
military action be the "last resort" and said there was still
time for sanctions and diplomatic pressure to work.
* U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged the U.S. government to
take action against Tuvalu and Tanzania, countries accused of
flouting U.S. sanctions by putting their flags on Iranian
tankers.
* Pemex said on Tuesday it did not expect
production to be disrupted after it put out a fire overnight at
its Madero refinery in northern Mexico as well as another blaze
at a pipeline in the center of the country.
* A malfunctioning unit released heavy black smoke and was
shut down at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 156,400 barrel per
day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery on Tuesday. This is the
second disruption at the refinery in as many days.
* U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta suggested on Tuesday
the Pentagon was not seriously considering a no-fly zone in
Syria, saying it was not a "front-burner" issue.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hovered near one-month highs against the yen in
early Asian trade on Wednesday, having broken out of a slim
trading range after surprisingly upbeat retail sales dampened
talk of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday in what
investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose
in seven of the past eight sessions.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1230 U.S. CPI
- 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey
- 1315 U.S. Industrial output
- 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
(Reporting by Elizabeth Law; Editing by Himani Sarkar)