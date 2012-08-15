SINGAPORE Aug 15 U.S. crude futures slipped in early trade on Wednesday, paring some of the previous session's gains, following an unexpected increase in stockpiles in the world's biggest oil consumer.

U.S. September crude slipped 21 cents lower to $93.22 per barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling 70 cents higher. Brent crude slipped 14 cents to $113.89, after ending 43 cents up at the highest settlement since May 3.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week against analyst expectations, and refined product stocks were mixed, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its weekly data later in the day.

* The United States does not believe Israel has made a decision on whether to attack Iran over its nuclear program, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said. Panetta, who visited Israel two weeks ago, told reporters it was important that military action be the "last resort" and said there was still time for sanctions and diplomatic pressure to work.

* U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged the U.S. government to take action against Tuvalu and Tanzania, countries accused of flouting U.S. sanctions by putting their flags on Iranian tankers.

* Pemex said on Tuesday it did not expect production to be disrupted after it put out a fire overnight at its Madero refinery in northern Mexico as well as another blaze at a pipeline in the center of the country.

* A malfunctioning unit released heavy black smoke and was shut down at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 156,400 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery on Tuesday. This is the second disruption at the refinery in as many days.

* U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta suggested on Tuesday the Pentagon was not seriously considering a no-fly zone in Syria, saying it was not a "front-burner" issue.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered near one-month highs against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having broken out of a slim trading range after surprisingly upbeat retail sales dampened talk of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday in what investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 1230 U.S. CPI

- 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey

- 1315 U.S. Industrial output

- 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index

- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report (Reporting by Elizabeth Law; Editing by Himani Sarkar)