SINGAPORE, Aug 17 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early Asian trading on Friday as supply worries eased on news
the White House is reviewing an old plan for a potential release
of oil reserves to dampen rising gasoline prices in the world's
biggest consumer.
U.S. crude slipped 29 cents to $95.31 a barrel by
0028 GMT, after settling $1.27 up at $95.60 a barrel, having
reached $95.75, the highest intraday price since May 11. Brent
slipped 72 cents to $114.55.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The White House is "dusting off old plans" for a potential
release of oil reserves to dampen rising gasoline prices and
prevent high energy costs from undermining the success of Iran
sanctions, a source with knowledge of the situation said on
Thursday.
* Israeli President Shimon Peres on Thursday came out
against any go-it-alone Israeli attack on Iran, saying he
trusted U.S President Barack Obama's pledge to prevent Tehran
from producing nuclear weapons.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for ECB
President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday
and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a
closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running
short.
* A trend measure of Americans signing up for new jobless
benefits fell close to a four-year low last week, but weakness
in a regional factory gauge showed the U.S. recovery still faces
an uphill climb.
* A series of bombings and shootings killed more than 70
people across Iraq on Thursday in a bloody day of attacks
underscoring the country's struggle with a stubborn insurgency
more than half a year after the U.S. military withdrew.
* Syria's government and rebels have "chosen the path of
war", a U.N. peacekeeping chief said as the world body ended its
doomed monitoring mission to Damascus and deadlock persists
among world powers over how to contain the spreading conflict.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro rose versus the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday
as investors pared bearish bets against the gr eenback on raised
expectations of action from the European Central Bank to contain
the region's more than two-year old debt crisis.
* The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April
on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel
that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to
fight the region's debt crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after
it raised its dividend.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0600 Germany producer prices for July
- 0900 EZ Eurostat trade
- 1355 Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment
- 1400 U.S. leading indicators for July
- 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Elizabeth Law and Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed
Davies)