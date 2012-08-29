TOKYO Aug 29 U.S. crude futures edged down on Wednesday as Hurricane Isaac made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, paring gains made the previous day on the storm shutting oil production, after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose sharply last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 23 cents at $96.10 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after settling up 86 cents at $96.33 on Tuesday.

* London Brent crude for October delivery was down 15 cents at $112.43 a barrel, after settling up 32 cents.

* Hurricane Isaac made landfall in southern Louisiana on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production dropped by more than 90 percent and coastal refineries shut down on Tuesday as Isaac approached the Louisiana coastline.

* U.S. crude stocks rose 5.5 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a drawdown of 1.5 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute said after Tuesday's settlement.

Gasoline stocks fell 2.4 million barrels, compared to forecasts for a smaller decline of 1.4 million barrels. Distillate stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 100,000-barrel draw.

* Group of Seven finance ministers on Tuesday urged oil producing countries to increase their output to meet demand, and warned they were ready to sanction a release from strategic reserves to lean against elevated oil prices that could hurt global growth.

* The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday reiterated her opposition to an oil reserves release.

Maria van der Hoeven, the Dutch IEA's executive director, said higher oil prices alone did not justify a release and world oil markets could cope with the loss of Iranian exports, hit by U.S. and European sanctions against Tehran.

* Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. President Barack Obama warned Gulf Coast residents to make preparations ahead of the storm, but in an appearance on television did not mention any potential release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

A White House spokesman said later that the option of tapping reserves remained on the table, "but we have no announcements to make today."

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce activity on Tuesday after mixed economic data gave investors little reason to shift their focus from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.

* The euro held firm in Asia on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering, while the Australian dollar languished at one-month lows on persistent worries about Chinese growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

1230 - U.S. preliminary Q2 GDP (second estimate)

1230 - U.S. preliminary Q2 corporate profits

1400 - U.S. pending home sales for July

1800 - U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book

- NYMEX Sept. 2012 natural gas futures expiry (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)