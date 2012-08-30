TOKYO Aug 30 U.S. crude futures extended declines to a second day on Thursday as Hurricane Isaac was downgraded to a tropical storm, bolstering speculation by traders that damage to oil facilities from Hurricane Isaac will be limited.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 36 cents at $95.13 a barrel by 2351 GMT, after settling down 84 cents at $95.49 on Wednesday. The extended decline also follows government data showing a surprise sharp rise in U.S. crude stocks last week.

* London Brent crude for October delivery was untraded yet, after settling down 4 cents at $112.54.

* Isaac was downgraded to a tropical storm by the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The downgrade came after crude prices settled. Isaac continued to batter the U.S. Gulf Coast, causing flooding and power outages but so far no discernible damage to refineries or offshore oil and gas platforms.

* Crude also has come under pressure amid a possibility that consuming nations may release strategic oil reserves. The White House reiterated that the option to tap U.S. reserve was "on the table," after the Group of Seven finance ministers expressed concerns over high oil prices and said they stood ready to call on the International Energy Agency to ensure the market is well supplied.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose 3.78 million barrels to 364.52 million in the week to Aug. 24, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, against expectations stocks would fall 1.5 million barrels. Distillate stocks rose 873,000 barrels versus a forecast for a 100,000-barrel drop and gasoline stocks fell 1.51 million barrels, in line with expectations.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks inched higher on Wednesday in the lightest trading of the year as investors waited for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

* The euro started Asian trade in familiar ranges on Thursday as key risk events including the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers loomed, but investors continued to give commodity currencies a wide berth. Traders are speculating the Federal Reserve will embark on more policy stimulus at its Sept. 12-13 meeting with bets Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at further easing on Friday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 0755 Germany Unemployment rate August

- 0900 Euro Zone Business climate, consumer sentiment August

- 1230 U.S. personal income/consumption July

- 1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims

- 1430 U.S. EIA underground natural gas stocks

- 1500 U.S. Kansas City Fed manufacturing August (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)