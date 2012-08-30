TOKYO Aug 31 U.S. crude futures were steady on Friday after falling 0.9 percent a day earlier as Hurricane Isaac, now a much weaker tropical depression, was seen posing no further threat to most energy infrastructure on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery was up 7 cents at $94.69 a barrel by 2323 GMT, after settling down 87 cents at $94.62 on Thursday.

The contract, which fell to a two-week low of $93.95 on Thursday, is on track to score a rise of more than 7 percent in August, though it is set to fall more than 1 percent for the week.

* London Brent crude for October delivery was untraded yet, after settling up 11 cents at $112.65, buoyed by a possible strike by Norway's oil services workers, upcoming North Sea maintenance and the ongoing dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.

* Most oil and gas companies in the U.S. Gulf Coast region on Thursday prepared to gradually restart installations there following Isaac, while one refinery reported flooding and scrambled to prevent further damage.

The smallest of the six Louisiana refineries began restarting on Thursday, shaving the amount of offline capacity by 6 percent to 879,500 barrels per day, or 11 percent of Gulf Coast refining capacity, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

* Supply from the 12-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose in August to 31.53 million barrels per day, up from 31.30 million bpd in July, according to a Reuters survey.

Iran's oil shipments have risen slightly in August, the survey showed.

* Iran is preparing for a possible major expansion of uranium enrichment in a fortified underground facility, the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report on Friday.

* The market awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a gathering of central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, due later in the day.

When Fed policymakers meet next month to decide whether to take action to boost the economy, it will be a "close call," a top Fed official, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, said on Thursday.

* Oil demand in the world's top consumer fell to 18.915 million barrels per day in June, which was 210,000 bpd less than previously estimated, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before Bernanke's speech.

* The euro declined for the second straight day against the dollar on Thursday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0900 Euro Zone Inflation August

- 0900 Euro Zone Unemployment rate July

- 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI August

- 1355 U.S. Univ. of Michigan sentiment final August

- 1400 U.S. Durable goods July

- 1400 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speech

- 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)