TOKYO, Sept 3 U.S. crude futures were steady on
Monday due to the long U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend and
following a 2 percent gain on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was prepared to take
further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 3 cents
at $96.44 a barrel by 2252 GMT, after settling up $1.85 at
$96.47 on Friday, also on the back of stronger-than-expected
U.S. factory orders and consumer sentiment data.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the U.S. Labor Day
holiday, and there will be no settlement on Monday.
* London Brent crude for October delivery climbed 1
cent to $114.58 a barrel, after settling up $1.92.
* U.S. watchdogs said 71.5 percent of daily oil production
and 55.62 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated
areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Sunday due to
Hurricane Isaac, whose remnants were drenching sections of the
Midwest.
The U.S. Department of Energy loaned 1 million barrels of
light sweet crude oil to Marathon Petroleum Corp from
the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) due to short-term
supply problems created by Isaac.
* Crude prices got support from reports Germany and Italy
remain opposed to a release of emergency consumer oil stocks,
which created further uncertainty about the timing of any
possible release as sanctions on Iranian exports have tightened
the market and boosted prices.
* Iran's oil exports are at their levels and are unaffected
by Western embargoes, an Iranian oil official was quoted as
saying on Sunday.
* Russia extracted oil at a record pace of 10.38 million
barrels per day in August, a level unseen since the collapse of
the Soviet Union, as companies took advantage of high oil
prices, Energy Ministry data showed on Sunday.
* Norwegian oil drilling workers reached a last-minute wage
deal with employers on Sunday to avoid a second strike in just
two months, bringing relief to one of the world's top oil and
gas exporters.
* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged world
powers on Sunday to set a "clear red line" for Tehran's atomic
programme that would convince Iran they were determined to
prevent it from obtaining nuclear arms.
* Speculators increased their bets on rising oil prices by
12 percent in the week to Aug. 28, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday, with data showing
these positions at their highest level since early May.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose and the dollar fell to an eight-week low
against the euro and two-week low against the yen on Friday,
after Bernanke expressed "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S.
job market.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- 0758 Euro Zone Markit Mfg PMI August
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)