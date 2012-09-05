PERTH, Sept 5 U.S. crude futures were steady in early trading in Asia on Wednesday, underpinned by hopes that central banks will act to stimulate the global economy after weak U.S. economic data pressured prices in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery rose 3 cents at $95.33 a barrel by 0103 GMT, after closing lower at $95.30.

* London Brent crude for October delivery fell 18 cents at $114.00.

* Weak U.S. manufacturing data for August and a reported drop in construction spending in July weighed on oil and helped pressure equities on Wall Street.

* U.S. jobs growth likely cooled in August with the elevated unemployment rate remaining stuck as businesses worried over an uncertain economic outlook, an outcome that could potentially seal the case for a further easing of monetary policy, according to a Reuters survey.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signaling extra monetary easing was imminent during his much anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last week, but kept the door open for action if needed.

* France and Italy applied more pressure on the European Central Bank on Tuesday to agree steps to reduce crippling borrowing costs for southern euro zone states. The ECB is expected to outline rather than detail its strategy on Thursday.

* The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said high global oil prices are a cause of concern, although crude markets were better supplied than those for refined fuels.

* Germany and Italy remain opposed to a release of consumer country emergency oil stocks, arguing world markets are amply supplied despite lower Iranian crude output.

* More than 710,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production remained offline, the U.S. government said, just over 50 percent of Gulf of Mexico offshore output. So far, the storm has shut in a total of 10.5 million barrels of oil production since Aug. 25. [ID: nL2E8K43SN]

* U.S. commercial crude oil and refined product stockpiles were forecast to have fallen last week as Hurricane Isaac disrupted oil production, imports and refinery activity in the Gulf Coast region, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro dipped slightly against the dollar in early Asian trading on Wednesday but was seen supported before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting at which the ECB is expected to unveil details of its long-awaited debt-buying plan.

* Asian shares and the euro eased on Wednesday, with investors waiting for a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payrolls on Friday for signs of more action to counter European debt woes and support growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0130 Australia GDP yy Q2

0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Aug

0900 Euro zone Retail sales for July

1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales

1230 U.S. Revised productivity and unit labor cost Q2

1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly

