PERTH, Sept 6 U.S. crude futures climbed in early trading in Asia on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report, with investors awaiting central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth.

* NYMEX crude for October delivery had risen 44 cents to $95.80 a barrel by 0110 GMT, after closing higher at $95.36 in New York on Wednesday.

* London Brent crude for October delivery gained 42 cents to $113.51.

* Charts showed that U.S. oil could revisit its Wednesday low of $94.26 per barrel.

* The ECB is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new programme which it is set to agree on at Thursday's Governing Council meeting, central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Investors were also waiting a U.S. jobs report due on Friday. A soft report might strengthen the case for a third round of monetary easing, also known as quantitative easing (QE3), from the Federal Reserve at its September meeting.

* U.S. retail gasoline demand over the past two weeks leading into the Labor Day holiday edged up 0.1 percent from the year-ago period when Hurricane Irene raked the East Coast and curbed fuel use, MasterCard said in a report.

* About 680,749 barrels per day (bpd) of U.S. oil production remained offline on Wednesday after Hurricane Isaac, just under 50 percent of Gulf of Mexico offshore output. Most eastern Louisiana refineries affected by Isaac have restarted production since the storm passed, and producers have continued to restore offshore production.

* With Isaac shutting in production and limiting imports, U.S. crude stocks fell 7.2 million barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Wednesday, more than the drop of 5.3 million barrels expected in a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of the report.

* U.S. gasoline stocks were expected to be down 3.4 million barrels and distillate stocks were seen down 1.9 million barrels, the Reuters survey of analysts showed.

* The euro held firm in Asia on Thursday, having rallied sharply overnight on renewed hopes the ECB will unveil a plan to help ease funding strains for stressed euro zone members.  * Asian shares edged up on Thursday and the euro held the previous session's gains.

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Sep

1145 EZ ECB rate decision Sep

1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

1500 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly