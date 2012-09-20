SINGAPORE, Sept 20 U.S. crude eased on Thursday
to trade under $92 a barrel, dropping for a fourth day on
worries over the global economy and bulging U.S. oil
inventories, while Saudi Arabia reassured consumers it would act
to moderate prices.
Traders were also awaiting HSBC's latest report on China's
manufacturing sector due around 0230 GMT.
China's export outlook is grim and demand may be weaker in
the months ahead, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday as
it revealed the longest period of decline in inward investment
since the global financial crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October, which expires later today,
eased 14 cents to $91.84 per barrel by 2321 GMT. The more
actively traded November contract was down 15 cents at
$92.15 cents a barrel.
* In the past 10 weeks, big speculators and hedge funds
added nearly 100,000 net long positions -- equivalent to 100
million barrels -- in U.S. crude oil and options futures
contracts. It was one of the biggest and fastest such build-ups
since 2010, data show.
* Saudi Arabia is concerned about high oil prices and will
take steps to moderate them, its oil minister said, in a
statement that some in the oil market read as a signal to
consumer nations that there is no need to release emergency oil
reserves.
* On Wednesday data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed crude oil stockpiles jumped 8.5
million barrels, far more than expected.
* Spain's 10-year borrowing costs are likely to fall sharply
at an auction on Thursday compared with a month ago but remain
uncomfortably high as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy holds back
from requesting a rescue that many regard as inevitable.
MARKET NEWS
U.S. and European shares rose modestly o n W Wednesday after
two days of declines, helped by U.S. housing data, while the yen
recovered from a brief decline on the Bank of Japan's decision
to ease monetary policy further.
* The dollar pared losses against the yen on Wednesday after
data showed the pace of U.S. home resales rose in August to its
fastest in over two years and the price for sold homes climbed
from a year before.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Ed Davies)