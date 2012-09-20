SINGAPORE, Sept 20 U.S. crude eased on Thursday to trade under $92 a barrel, dropping for a fourth day on worries over the global economy and bulging U.S. oil inventories, while Saudi Arabia reassured consumers it would act to moderate prices. Traders were also awaiting HSBC's latest report on China's manufacturing sector due around 0230 GMT. China's export outlook is grim and demand may be weaker in the months ahead, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday as it revealed the longest period of decline in inward investment since the global financial crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. crude for October, which expires later today, eased 14 cents to $91.84 per barrel by 2321 GMT. The more actively traded November contract was down 15 cents at $92.15 cents a barrel. * In the past 10 weeks, big speculators and hedge funds added nearly 100,000 net long positions -- equivalent to 100 million barrels -- in U.S. crude oil and options futures contracts. It was one of the biggest and fastest such build-ups since 2010, data show. * Saudi Arabia is concerned about high oil prices and will take steps to moderate them, its oil minister said, in a statement that some in the oil market read as a signal to consumer nations that there is no need to release emergency oil reserves. * On Wednesday data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude oil stockpiles jumped 8.5 million barrels, far more than expected. * Spain's 10-year borrowing costs are likely to fall sharply at an auction on Thursday compared with a month ago but remain uncomfortably high as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy holds back from requesting a rescue that many regard as inevitable. MARKET NEWS U.S. and European shares rose modestly o n W Wednesday after two days of declines, helped by U.S. housing data, while the yen recovered from a brief decline on the Bank of Japan's decision to ease monetary policy further. * The dollar pared losses against the yen on Wednesday after data showed the pace of U.S. home resales rose in August to its fastest in over two years and the price for sold homes climbed from a year before. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Ed Davies)