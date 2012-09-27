TOKYO, Sept 27 U.S. crude futures edged above
$90 a barrel on Thursday and were on track to snap three
straight days of losses, supported by short-covering and data
that showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventory.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery was up 35 cents
at $90.33 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after settling down $1.39 at
$89.98 on Wednesday, its lowest settlement since Aug. 2, amid
concerns about global economic growth.
The contract fell as low as $88.95 on Wednesday, the lowest
intraday price since $87.23 on Aug. 3.
* London Brent crude for November delivery was up 29
cents at $110.33 a barrel, after settling down 41 cents.
* The dispute between the West and Iran over Tehran's
nuclear programme also continued to support prices.
Iran's president said on Wednesday his country was under
constant threat of military action and called for a new world
order not dominated by Western powers.
* Worries over Europe's debt crisis continued to drag on
prices, however, with anti-austerity demonstrators and police
clashing in Athens and Madrid, pushing the euro to a two-week
low against the dollar.
* The Bank of Spain said the country's gross domestic
product fell at a "significant rate" in the third quarter,
helping pressure European equities to their worst session in two
months.
* U.S. government data showed that crude inventories
unexpectedly fell 2.45 million barrels last week, as crude
imports plunged.
U.S. gasoline inventories also unexpectedly declined 481,000
barrels, while distillate stocks, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 482,000 barrels to 127.75 million barrels,
compared with analysts' average forecast for an increase of
800,000 barrels.
* The leaders of Sudan and South Sudan reached a border
security deal on Wednesday that will restart badly needed oil
exports, but failed to solve the other main conflicts left over
when Africa's largest country split last year.
The south had shut down its entire 350,000 barrels a day of
output in January after the countries argued about transit fees.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on
Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone
austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability
to get its debt crisis under control.
* The euro was at two-week lows on Thursday, having suffered
a third day of declines.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- 0800 Euro Zone Money-M3 annual growth August
- 0830 UK GDP final Q2
- 0900 Euro Zone Business climate September
- 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2
- 1230 U.S. Durable goods August
- 1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims
- 1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing August
- 1400 U.S. Pending home sales August
- 1430 U.S. EIA underground natural gas stocks
- 1500 U.S. KC Fed manufacturing Sept
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)