SEOUL Nov 19 U.S. crude futures extended gains
in early Asian trade on Monday, as fresh Israeli air strikes on
the Gaza Strip and Palestinian rocket attacks stoked concerns
over escalating tensions causing wider Middle East supply
disruptions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. January crude gained 76 cents to $87.68 a
barrel as of 0010 GMT, the highest since Nov. 7.
* Front-month January Brent crude climbed 55 cents
at $109.50 a barrel.
* An Israeli missile killed at least 11 Palestinian
civilians including four children in Gaza on Sunday, medical
officials said, while international pressure for a ceasefire
seemed certain to mount.
* The Palestinian Authority has asked for an urgent Arab
League summit to discuss Israeli attacks on Gaza, the League
said on Sunday. The head of the Arab League and a group of Arab
foreign ministers will visit Gaza on Tuesday to show solidarity
with Palestinians under Israeli attack, officials said on
Sunday.
* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday it would be
"preferable" to avoid an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza but put
the onus on Egypt and Turkey to get Hamas to halt cross-border
rocket fire, saying Israel had a right to defend itself from
attack.
* Turkey will formally ask NATO on Monday to set up missiles
on its border with Syria due to growing concern about spillover
from the civil war in its neighbour, a German newspaper
reported. The Netherlands and Germany may send Patriot missiles
to NATO ally Turkey, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Sunday.
* To discuss the "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and
spending reductions, U.S. President Obama will meet with
congressional leaders in the week after Thanksgiving, and he
remains committed to fighting off a tax increase for most
Americans, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on
Saturday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen was hovering near a seven-month low versus the
dollar, as expectations of more stimulus by Japanese authorities
after next month's election made holding the already
low-yielding currency even less appealing. Against the dollar,
the euro stood at $1.2743, steady from late New York
levels.
* Hopes that U.S. politicians would find common ground to
steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted stocks on Friday. The
Dow Jones industrial average added 0.37 percent to
12,588.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.48
percent to 1,359.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
0.57 percent to 2,853.13.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.30
percent at 9,141.27 on Monday, while the broader Topix
gained 1.26 percent to 760.82.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):
0900 Italy Industrial orders Sep
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)