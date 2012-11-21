SEOUL Nov 21 U.S. crude rose above $87 a barrel on Wednesday due to an unexpected fall in U.S. crude stock and jittering tensions in the Middle East, recovering after a steep drop from a one-month high on hopes of a truce between Palestinians and Israelis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil futures added 55 cents to $87.30 a barrel as of 0020 GMT, after it settled down $2.53 at $86.75 a barrel.

* Brent crude settled down $1.87 at $109.83 a barrel previously.

* U.S. crude oil inventory tumbled last week due to a drop in imports, data from the American Petroleum Institute released on Tuesday showed. Total U.S. crude stock fell by more than 1.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 16, after analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a build of 900,000 barrels.

* The market will now await data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), due out on Wednesday at 1530 GMT, for confirmation of the API report.

* Israeli air strikes shook the Gaza Strip and Palestinian rockets struck across the border as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton held talks in Jerusalem in the early hours of Wednesday, seeking a truce that can hold back Israel's ground troops.

* U.S. housing starts rose to their highest rate in more than four years in October, suggesting a housing market recovery is gaining steam, even though permits for future construction fell.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that 2013 could be a "very good year" for the U.S. economy if politicians can strike a quick deal to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.

* Euro zone finance ministers are considering allowing Athens to buy back up to 40 billion euros of its own bonds at a discount as one of a number of measures to cut Greek debt to 120 percent of GDP within the next eight years.

MARKETS NEWS

* Helped by hopes that euro zone finance ministers will agree to unblock aid to Greece, the euro held near two-week lows against the dollar.

* Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after Bernanke's comment that the central bank lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the "fiscal cliff." The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.06 percent to 12,788.51 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 0.07 percent to finish at 1,387.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up 0.02 percent to close at 2,916.68.

* The Nikkei share average rose to a two-month high in early trade on Wednesday, led by exporters after the yen hit a seven-month low versus the dollar on expectations the Bank of Japan will be pushed to take aggressive stimulus action under a likely new government.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI Nov

1455 U.S. TR/U Mich final sentiment index Nov

1500 U.S. Leading indicators Oct

1630 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)