SEOUL Nov 21 U.S. crude rose above $87 a barrel
on Wednesday due to an unexpected fall in U.S. crude stock and
jittering tensions in the Middle East, recovering after a steep
drop from a one-month high on hopes of a truce between
Palestinians and Israelis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude oil futures added 55 cents to $87.30 a
barrel as of 0020 GMT, after it settled down $2.53 at $86.75 a
barrel.
* Brent crude settled down $1.87 at $109.83 a barrel
previously.
* U.S. crude oil inventory tumbled last week due to a drop
in imports, data from the American Petroleum Institute released
on Tuesday showed. Total U.S. crude stock fell by more than 1.9
million barrels in the week to Nov. 16, after analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast a build of 900,000 barrels.
* The market will now await data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA), due out on Wednesday at 1530
GMT, for confirmation of the API report.
* Israeli air strikes shook the Gaza Strip and Palestinian
rockets struck across the border as U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton held talks in Jerusalem in the early hours of
Wednesday, seeking a truce that can hold back Israel's ground
troops.
* U.S. housing starts rose to their highest rate in more
than four years in October, suggesting a housing market recovery
is gaining steam, even though permits for future construction
fell.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday
that 2013 could be a "very good year" for the U.S. economy if
politicians can strike a quick deal to avoid the so-called
fiscal cliff.
* Euro zone finance ministers are considering allowing
Athens to buy back up to 40 billion euros of its own bonds at a
discount as one of a number of measures to cut Greek debt to 120
percent of GDP within the next eight years.
MARKETS NEWS
* Helped by hopes that euro zone finance ministers will
agree to unblock aid to Greece, the euro held near two-week lows
against the dollar.
* Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after
Bernanke's comment that the central bank lacks tools to cushion
the U.S. economy from the impact of the "fiscal cliff." The Dow
Jones industrial average slipped 0.06 percent to
12,788.51 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
edged up 0.07 percent to finish at 1,387.82. The Nasdaq
Composite Index inched up 0.02 percent to close at
2,916.68.
* The Nikkei share average rose to a two-month high in early
trade on Wednesday, led by exporters after the yen hit a
seven-month low versus the dollar on expectations the Bank of
Japan will be pushed to take aggressive stimulus action under a
likely new government.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI Nov
1455 U.S. TR/U Mich final sentiment index Nov
1500 U.S. Leading indicators Oct
1630 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)