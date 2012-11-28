SINGAPORE Nov 28 U.S. crude futures eased on
Wednesday for the third day in a row to stand just above $87 a
barrel, unsettled by worries that U.S. budget talks could stall
and tip the world's largest oil consumer back into a recession.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery was down 3 cents to
$87.15 a barrel by 2350 GMT.
* President Barack Obama on Tuesday launched a public
relations push for his bid to raise taxes on wealthy Americans,
but U.S. lawmakers remained deadlocked over dramatic, year-end
tax increases and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff."
* The U.S. Treasury has fewer tools than it did last summer
to stave off a debt default if Congress does not raise the
government's borrowing limit before year-end, a report said on
Tuesday.
* Tens of thousands of Egyptians rallied on Tuesday against
President Mohamed Mursi in one of the biggest outpourings of
protest since Hosni Mubarak's overthrow, accusing the Islamist
leader of seeking to impose a new era of autocracy.
* U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories were forecast to
have risen last week due to higher imports, an expanded Reuters
poll of eight analysts showed on Tuesday. Crude inventories were
seen up 300,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 23, with five of
eight analysts predicting a build. Data released by the American
Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed that crude stocks rose
by 2 million barrels for the week.
MARKETS NEWS
The euro edged lower against the dollar and yen on Tuesday
as optimism about a Greek debt deal gave way to worries about
the lack of details in the plan.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth Oct
1500 U.S. New home sales Oct
1530 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report
1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
Euro zone finance ministers to hold press conference
Germany inflation data for November
