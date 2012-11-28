SINGAPORE Nov 28 U.S. crude futures eased on Wednesday for the third day in a row to stand just above $87 a barrel, unsettled by worries that U.S. budget talks could stall and tip the world's largest oil consumer back into a recession.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery was down 3 cents to $87.15 a barrel by 2350 GMT.

* President Barack Obama on Tuesday launched a public relations push for his bid to raise taxes on wealthy Americans, but U.S. lawmakers remained deadlocked over dramatic, year-end tax increases and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff."

* The U.S. Treasury has fewer tools than it did last summer to stave off a debt default if Congress does not raise the government's borrowing limit before year-end, a report said on Tuesday.

* Tens of thousands of Egyptians rallied on Tuesday against President Mohamed Mursi in one of the biggest outpourings of protest since Hosni Mubarak's overthrow, accusing the Islamist leader of seeking to impose a new era of autocracy.

* U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories were forecast to have risen last week due to higher imports, an expanded Reuters poll of eight analysts showed on Tuesday. Crude inventories were seen up 300,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 23, with five of eight analysts predicting a build. Data released by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed that crude stocks rose by 2 million barrels for the week.

MARKETS NEWS

The euro edged lower against the dollar and yen on Tuesday as optimism about a Greek debt deal gave way to worries about the lack of details in the plan.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth Oct

1500 U.S. New home sales Oct

1530 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report

1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book

Euro zone finance ministers to hold press conference

Germany inflation data for November (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Ed Davies)