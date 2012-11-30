SINGAPORE Nov 30 U.S. crude dropped below $88
per barrel on Friday as key budget talks to avert a looming
fiscal disaster in the United States appeared to be stalling,
denting the outlook for oil demand from the world's top
consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery was down 37 cents
to $87.70 a barrel by 0100 GMT.
* House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on
Thursday that "fiscal cliff" talks with the White House had made
no substantive progress and criticized President Barack Obama
and Democrats for failing to get serious about including
spending cuts in a final deal.
* The U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the
third quarter as restocking by businesses provided a big boost,
but consumer and business spending were revised lower in a
sobering reminder of the recovery's underlying weakness.
* The U.S. Senate is set to consider a broader set of
economic sanctions on Iran's energy, port, shipping and
ship-building sectors, as lawmakers look for new ways to
pressure Tehran to stop efforts to enrich uranium to levels that
could be used in weapons.
* An Islamist-led assembly was expected to finalize a new
constitution on Friday aimed at transforming Egypt and paving
the way for an end to a crisis which erupted when President
Mohamed Mursi gave himself sweeping new powers last week.
* Syrian rebels battled forces loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad just outside Damascus on Thursday, cutting access to
its international airport, and Dubai-based Emirates airline and
EgyptAir stopped flights to the Syrian capital.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday as investors
bought on sporadic dips in a market roiled by conflicting
comments from Washington about negotiations on an agreement to
avoid the "fiscal cliff".
* The euro came off a one-month high against the dollar on
Thursday after Boehner dented hopes for a budget deal that could
prevent the U.S. economy from slipping back into a possible
recession next year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders Oct
0530 India GDP Q2
0700 Germany Retail sales Oct
0745 France Consumer spending Oct
0900 Italy Unemployment rate Oct
1000 Euro zone Inflation Nov
1100 Brazil GDP Q3
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)