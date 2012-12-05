U.S. crude futures nursed losses near $88.50 per barrel, as investors fretted about the health of the U.S. economy and lack of progress in fiscal deficit negotiations, but bubbling tensions in the Middle East supported prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures fell 1 cent to $88.49 per barrel at 0013 GMT. It dipped to a low of $87.57 on Tuesday after trading above $90 on Monday.

* President Obama dangled the possibility of lowering tax rates in 2013 with a broad U.S. tax code revamp, but he stood firm on insisting that rates for the wealthiest must rise as part of a deal to avert the 'fiscal cliff'.

* Iran said on Tuesday it had captured a U.S. intelligence ScanEagle drone in its airspace over the Gulf in the last few days, but the United States said there was no evidence to support the assertion.

* Germany and France clashed publicly on Tuesday over plans to put the European Central Bank in charge of supervising banks, deepening a dispute over the scope of ECB powers that threatens to derail one of Europe's boldest reforms.

* NATO told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday that any use of chemical weapons in his fight against encroaching rebel forces would be met by an immediate international response.

* Global oil supplies are comfortable, OPEC secretary general Abdullah al-Badri said on Tuesday ahead of the oil exporting group's meeting in Vienna next week. OPEC is expected to stick with an output target of 30 million barrels per day agreed a year ago when it meets on Dec. 12.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks finished slightly lower in a quiet session on Tuesday as the back-and-forth wrangling over the 'fiscal cliff' gave investors little reason to act.

* The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest rates to focus on its still relatively high yield.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia GDP

0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI Nov

1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct

1315 U.S. ADP employment report Nov

1500 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Nov

1500 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct

1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct

1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report (Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)