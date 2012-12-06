SINGAPORE Dec 6 U.S. crude held below $88 per barrel on Thursday, nursing losses from the previous session after data showed a jump in gasoline stockpiles, while weak hiring figures from the top oil consumer and bleak euro zone retail sales kept demand worries in focus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures slipped 6 cents at 0006 GMT to $87.82 per barrel after shedding about 1 percent in the previous session. Brent oil fell by more than a dollar on Wednesday.

* Gasoline stocks rose by the biggest weekly margin since September 2001, surging 7.86 million barrels to 212.12 million barrels in the week to Nov. 30, sharply above the 1.8 million barrel build forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

* President Barack Obama bluntly warned Republican lawmakers on Wednesday that he would not engage in another debt ceiling standoff and predicted a "fiscal cliff" deal could be reached in a week if his opponents would compromise on taxes.

* U.S. private-sector hiring took a hit in November due to the impact of storm Sandy but the country's services sector continued to expand.

* Shoppers in the euro zone cut back on spending by the biggest margin in six months in October, economising on everything from clothes to medical goods and offering little hope of a consumer-led recovery from recession.

* The euro zone's economic slump was a little less pronounced in November than previously thought, although there are few signs the region will emerge from recession any time soon, business surveys showed on Wednesday.

* Spain auctioned fewer bonds than it hoped to on Wednesday, prompting investors to fret over the timing of an expected aid request by the government.

* Israel moved ahead with plans to build 3,000 settler homes in one of the most sensitive areas of the West Bank, as the European Union summoned Israel's envoy to add its voice to a storm of international protest.

* Washington fears a "desperate" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could use chemical weapons as rebels bear down on Damascus, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday, repeating a vow to take swift action if he does.

* Iran has obtained data from a U.S. intelligence drone that shows it was spying on the country's military sites and oil terminals, Iranian media reported its armed forces as saying on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* A volatile trading session ended with U.S. stocks mostly higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable company in the United States, suffered its worst day of losses in almost four years

* The euro held its ground in early Asian trade on Thursday after slipping from a seven-week high against the dollar in the previous session, as investors awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 Euro zone Revised Q3 GDP

1100 Germany Industrial orders Oct

1200 Britain Bank of England rate decision

1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision

1330 Euro zone ECB news conference

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims (Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)