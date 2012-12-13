SINGAPORE Dec 13 U.S. crude futures hovered
near $87 a barrel on Thursday, consolidating gains of more than
1 percent made in the previous session on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to buy more bonds to stimulate the world's
top economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery was little changed
at $86.71 a barrel by 0037 GMT, after rising for a second
straight day on Wednesday.
* In launching a fresh round of monetary stimulus, the
Federal Reserve said interest rates would stay near zero until
the jobless rate drops to 6.5 percent, as long as inflation does
not threaten to break above 2.5 percent and inflation
expectations are contained.
* As expected, the Fed committed to purchase $45 billion in
longer-term Treasuries a month on top of the $40 billion in
mortgage-backed bonds it started buying in September.
* Global oil demand will be sluggish throughout 2013, the
International Energy Agency said even as it revised up its oil
demand estimate. The IEA now sees global oil demand growth for
2013 at 865,000 barrels per day, 110,000 bpd higher than in its
previous report, taking consumption to an average of 90.5
million bpd.
* OPEC agreed to hold its oil production limit unchanged at
30 million barrels a day, following a ministers' meeting in
Vienna, despite estimates indicating demand for its crude will
be lower next year in the face of rising shale oil output in the
United States.
* Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have fired
Scud-style ballistic missiles against rebels in recent days,
U.S. and NATO officials said, in what U.S. officials described
as an escalation in the 20-month civil war.
* Motiva Enterprises aborted the restart of a
major new crude oil unit at its Port Arthur, Texas, plant after
a fractured pipe caused a small fire late on Tuesday, the latest
glitch to hit the biggest refinery in the United States. News of
the fire buoyed U.S. heating oil and gasoline futures.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen languished at eight-month lows against the dollar
and euro on Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to
expand its own easing programme after the Federal Reserve
surprised by explicitly linking policy to unemployment.
* Asian shares extended gains for a seventh day on
Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve took new stimulus steps
to bolster the economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov
1330 U.S. Producer price index Nov
1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct
European Council meeting, Brussels
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by John Mair)