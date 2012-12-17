TOKYO Dec 17 U.S. crude futures extended gains on Monday to around $87 a barrel, supported by hopes for higher Chinese demand, but gains were capped by concern about the risk of the U.S. stumbling into a recession in the absence of a deal to stop mandated tax rises.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery, which expires on Wednesday, was up 25 cents at $86.98 a barrel by 0020 GMT, after settling up 84 cents on Friday after data showed the manufacturing sector of the world's No. 2 oil consumer expanded in December at its fastest pace in more than a year.

* London Brent crude for new front-month February delivery was up 8 cents at $108.26 a barrel. The January contract on Friday expired at $109.15, up $1.24.

* Investors remained cautious because of the stalemate in negotiations between the U.S. Congress and White House over how to avert steep tax increases and spending cuts mandated to start in 2013.

President Barack Obama is not ready to accept a new offer from the Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives to raise taxes on top earners in exchange for major cuts in entitlement programs, a source said late on Saturday.

* Money managers cut their net U.S crude futures and options positions by 29,449 contracts to 127,751 in week to Dec. 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

* Uncertainty and turmoil in the Middle East also supported oil prices, with investors concerned about the potential for supply disruption in the region.

Pumping of crude oil through Iraq's Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed to an average of around 400,000 to 450,000 barrels per day after a technical problem a day earlier, two sources at the state North Oil Company said on Sunday.

* Iran's oil revenues have been cut in half this year compared with last year, a newspaper quoted Iran's economic minister as saying, an admission of how deeply Western sanctions are cutting Tehran's chief source of funds.

* The gas pipeline feeding Yemen's only liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal was blown up again early on Sunday, the company operating the pipeline said.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took a toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.

* The yen slumped to its lowest in over a year-and-a-half against the U.S. dollar on Monday as part of a broad skid after Japan's conservative LDP party, pledged to hyper-easy monetary policy, won a landslide victory at an election.

* Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to an eight-month high in early trade on Monday, boosted by a weaker yen after the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, which favours aggressive monetary easing, won Sunday's election by a landslide.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 1000 Euro Zone Eurostat trade Oct

- 1330 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Dec

