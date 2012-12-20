TOKYO Dec 20 U.S. crude futures fell on
Thursday, remaining below $90 a barrel, as investors took
profits from recent gains after talks to avoid a fiscal crisis
in the United States stalled.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The new front-month contract for NYMEX crude, for February
delivery, was down 32 cents at $89.66 a barrel by 0044
GMT, after settling up $1.58 on Wednesday.
The January contract expired on Wednesday, settling up for a
fourth day, gaining $1.58 to $89.51.
* London Brent crude for February delivery had not
yet traded, after settling up $1.52 at $110.36 on Wednesday.
* U.S. "fiscal cliff" talks turned sour on Wednesday as
President Barack Obama accused opponents of holding a personal
grudge against him while the top Republican negotiator called
the president "irrational".
* Concerns about the risk of a U.S. recession if no deal is
reached, as well worry about the euro zone crisis, have weighed
on the outlook for oil demand for much of the fourth quarter.
* Market participants are also awaiting the restart of the
325,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit at Motiva Enterprises'
Port Arthur, Texas refinery.
Repair work at facility is now slated to finish by Sunday,
longer than originally expected.
* U.S. crude stocks fell by 964,000 barrels last week, EIA
data showed, compared with an average analyst forecast for a 1.1
million barrel drawdown in a Reuters poll.
Gasoline stocks rose by 2.21 million barrels, compared with
expectations for a 1.8-million-barrel increase. Distillates
stocks fell 1.09 million barrels, versus analyst expectations
for a 1 million-barrel build.
* The money that flowed into U.S. commodity products and
funds in November was the smallest in 1-1/2 years and little
improvement is expected before year-end as investors worry about
a fiscal crisis, according to fund tracker Lipper.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session
lows on Wednesday.
* The yen languished near 20-month lows against its U.S.
peer on Thursday, but trading was choppy in thin conditions with
yen bears possibly suffering a case of cold feet as a Bank of
Japan policy decision looms.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- N/A Japan BOJ rate decision
- 1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3
- 1330 U.S. initial jobless claims
- 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Nov
- 1500 U.S. Leading index Nov
- 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec
- 1530 U.S. EIA underground natural gas stocks
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)