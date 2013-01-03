SINGAPORE Jan 3 U.S. crude futures fell below
$93 a barrel on Thursday, after rising to the highest in more
than three months as the U.S. Congress approved a deal to
prevent tax hikes and spending cuts that had threatened economic
growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery fell 39 cents to
$92.73 a barrel by 0003 GMT. The contract rose more than 1
percent on Wednesday to settle at $93.12, the highest closing
price since September, as global markets cheered on the U.S.
fiscal deal.
* Brent crude settled at $112.51 a barrel on
Wednesday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely fell last week
due to lower imports as refiners drew down inventories for
year-end tax purposes, a preliminary Reuters poll of eight
analysts showed.
* The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its
report on Thursday, delayed due to the New Year day's holiday on
Tuesday. The U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) will issue its data on Friday.
* Enterprise Products Partners said on Wednesday
that it restarted a crude oil gathering pipeline in Oklahoma on
Monday, hours after the line leaked 1,000 barrels of oil.
* More crude from state-owned top producer Rosneft
kept Russian oil output the highest in the world last year,
ahead of Saudi Arabia, Energy Ministry data showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stocks jumped 2 percent or more and commodities
rallied on Wednesday after U.S. legislators struck a deal to
halt a round of automatic fiscal tightening that threatened to
push the world's largest economy into recession.
* Manufacturing in the United States and China grew in
December, suggesting the global economy was on course for
moderate growth this year, even as the euro zone looked set to
sink deeper into recession.
* President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans face
even bigger budget battles in the next two months after the
hard-fought "fiscal cliff" deal.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 1330 GMT U.S. weekly jobless claims
- 2130 GMT U.S. weekly API oil stocks data
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)