PERTH, Jan 7 U.S. crude futures dipped below $93
a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, as demand concerns
continued to weigh on prices after an unexpectedly large build
in oil inventories in the United States, the world's largest oil
consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery fell 12 cents to
$92.97 a barrel by 0106 GMT.
* A Reuters technical analysis on Monday showed that while
signals are mixed for U.S. oil, it is biased to revisit
its Jan. 4 low of $91.52 per barrel.
* Brent crude for February rose slightly, gaining 9
cents to $111.40 a barrel.
* Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed a steep build in stockpiles last week and demand
continuing to lag year-ago levels by 2.3 percent.
* A U.S. jobs report last week showed gains in employment
slowed slightly, but signaled some momentum in the labor
market's recovery from the 2007-09 recession, with employment
gains distributed broadly throughout the economy.
* Commodities were also affected by concerns that the U.S.
Federal Reserve is considering a slowdown or stop of asset
purchases that investors have figured into their economic
outlook. The Fed's balance sheet of nearly $3 trillion risks
instability with further expansion, the officials had reasoned.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares outside Japan edged up on Monday, supported
by data showing the U.S. economy continuing on a path of slow
but steady recovery that had pushed Wall Street stocks to a
five-year high.
* The U.S. dollar traded close to 2 1/2-year highs against
the yen on Monday, while the euro began the week slightly weaker
against its major counterparts as investors pondered the
possible outcomes of more monetary stimulus this year from Japan
and less from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
