TOKYO Jan 15 U.S. crude futures held steady on
Tuesday, keeping a 0.6 percent gain from a day earlier, as the
dollar stood at 11-month lows against the euro.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down 4 cents
at $94.10 a barrel by 0011 GMT, after settling up 58 cents at
$94.14 on Monday helped by the strength in U.S. gasoline and
diesel markets following as series of refinery outages over the
weekend.
* London Brent crude for February delivery, which
expires on Wednesday, had not yet traded after settling up $1.24
at $111.88 on Monday.
* After last week's news that Saudi Arabia's crude output
fell in December, a senior Saudi oil ministry adviser told the
state news agency that the kingdom cut oil production because of
lower seasonal demand.
Tim Evans, an analyst at Citi Futures Perspectives in New
York, said the Saudi statement had given traders "assurances
that Saudi Arabian production cuts were not a bid to push prices
higher," keeping the $100 price target announced last January.
* Crude and refined product stocks were forecast to have
risen in the United States last week, a preliminary Reuters poll
showed.
Crude oil inventories are expected to have risen by 2
million barrels, gasoline by 3.1 million barrels, and
distillates - which include heating oil and diesel - by 1.6
million barrels.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Monday as worries
over demand for Apple products drove down its shares and
investors braced for earnings disappointments.
* The dollar languished at 11-month lows against the euro on
Tuesday after comments from the head of the Federal Reserve
suggested the central bank was in no hurry to withdraw monetary
stimulus from the world's biggest economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0800 Germany Annual GDP 2012
- 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores weekly
- 1330 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Jan
- 1330 U.S. Producer prices Dec
- 1330 U.S. PPI inflation Dec
- 1330 U.S. Retail sales Dec
- 1355 U.S. Redbook
- 1500 U.S. Business inventories Nov
- 2130 American Petroleum Institute weekly oil report
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)