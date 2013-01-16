TOKYO Jan 16 U.S. crude futures inched up to
stay above $93 a barrel on Wednesday, helped by strength in
heating oil futures after industry data showed U.S. distillate
stocks unexpectedly fell last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February delivery was up 19 cents
at $93.47 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after settling down 86 cents at
$93.28 on Tuesday.
NYMEX heating oil futures rose 0.5 percent to above
$3.02 a gallon. U.S. distillate stocks, which include heating
oil and diesel, unexpectedly fell by 568,000 barrels last week,
American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed after Tuesday's
settlement.
* London Brent crude for February delivery, which
expires at the end of trading later in the day, had not yet
traded yet. It settled down $1.58 at $110.30 on Tuesday, weighed
down by data that showed the German economy contracted by 0.5
percent in the fourth quarter, more than had been expected.
* U.S. crude stocks rose by only 46,000 barrels last week,
API data showed, far less than the increase of 2.3 million
barrels forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts.
Gasoline stocks rose 4.1 million barrels, API data showed,
compared with a projection for a 2.9 million barrels increase.
* A senior U.N. nuclear watchdog official said on Tuesday he
was aiming for an agreement with Iran this week on a framework
deal enabling his inspectors to investigate suspected nuclear
bomb research.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Dow and S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday after
stronger-than-expected retail data, though tech heavyweight
Apple dragged on the market for a third day.
* The euro had its winning streak clipped after a top
European official complained about its recent run higher, while
the yen held firm on Wednesday following a warning about its
excessive weakness by a Japanese politician.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1000 Euro Zone Inflation, final Dec
- 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index
- 1330 U.S. CPI Dec
- 1330 U.S. Real weekly earnings Dec
- 1400 U.S. Net L-T flows Nov
- 1415 U.S. Industrial output Dec
- 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market Jan
- 1530 U.S. EIA announces weekly national petroleum report
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)