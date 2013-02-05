SINGAPORE Feb 5 U.S. crude slipped on Tuesday
to trade near $96 per barrel as traders booked profits on
renewed euro zone worries following signs of political
uncertainty in the troubled region, while a slightly firmer
dollar also hurt prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude fell 13 cents to $96.04 per barrel at
0033 GMT, after dropping to $95.91 earlier in the session. It
has gained for the last eight consecutive weeks, its longest
winning streak since 2004.
* Both U.S. crude and Brent oil futures slipped
about 1 percent on profit-booking in the previous session.
* Spain's opposition Socialist Party called for the
resignation of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over a corruption
scandal on Sunday as a poll showed the lowest support on record
for his centre-right People's Party.
* In Italy, chances of former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi regaining power raised worries about Rome's ability
to fix its fiscal problems.
* Euro zone factory prices fell for the second month in a
row in December, mirroring the trend in consumer inflation and
leaving room for a possible European Central Bank interest rate
cut to revive the weak economy.
* A gauge of U.S. business investment plans dropped in
December, a possible sign companies were losing confidence in
the economy's strength due to fears over tighter fiscal policy.
* Sudan has sold a cargo of oil of disputed ownership from
South Sudan oilfields, a minister and trading sources said, in
what is likely to be seen by the south as a provocation after
security and oil transport talks between the two countries fell
apart.
* Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday
he saw U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden's offer this weekend of
bilateral dialogue between their two countries as a sign of a
change in approach to Tehran by Washington.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors booked profits
from recent strong rallies in the face of weak U.S. data and
worries that a potential political shake-up could disrupt the
euro zone's efforts to resolve its debt crisis.
* A week-old rally in the euro came to a halt as investors
took profits on its stellar gains in the run-up to this week's
European Central Bank policy meeting. The euro's decline saw the
dollar index rise, rebounding from a 4-1/2 month trough plumbed
Friday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0330 Australia RBA cash rate
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism index
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)