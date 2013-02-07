SINGAPORE Feb 7 U.S. crude steadied near $97 per
barrel on Thursday as investors took a breather after the past
few weeks of gains, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
later in the day and China's trade numbers due on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude rose 20 cents to $96.82 per barrel at
0014 GMT, after losing ground in the previous session on a rise
in inventories. It has gained for the last eight consecutive
weeks, longest such winning streak since 2004.
* Saudi Arabia kept oil output steady in January, an
industry source said, after two months of sharp reductions that
surprised oil traders and coincided with a rise in crude oil
prices.
* Laws restricting exports of U.S. crude oil could cap the
recent surge in domestic output, the executive director of the
International Energy Agency wrote in the Financial Times on
Wednesday.
* The European Central Bank is unlikely to contemplate an
interest rate cut at its policy meeting despite the euro's sharp
rise. Far more likely is that the appreciation will delay
discussion of an exit from the ECB's crisis policy.
* China needs to pay special attention to consumer prices
with controlling inflation a priority, the central bank said on
Wednesday in a turnaround from its previous focus of supporting
economic growth.
* Tunisia's ruling Islamists dissolved the government on
Wednesday and promised rapid elections in a bid to calm the
biggest street protests since the revolution two years ago,
sparked by the killing of an opposition leader.
* A European Union court has ruled that the EU should lift
sanctions it imposed on one of Iran's largest banks, the second
such judgment that could complicate Western efforts to increase
pressure on the Islamic Republic.
* U.S. crude inventories rose to 371.7 million barrels last
week and have been building to near-record seasonal highs,
government data from the Energy Information Administration
shows.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday, taking another
pause in the recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to
five-year highs, as transportation and technology shares lost
ground.
* The euro drifted lower on Thursday, while sterling
wallowed at multi-month lows as cautious investors waited for
the outcomes of central bank policy meetings in Europe.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India 2011/12 GDP
0745 France Trade data
1100 Germany Industrial output
1200 Britain BOE rate decision
1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi gives news conference
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
2000 U.S. Consumer credit
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)