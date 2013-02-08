(Corrects to say U.S. crude headed for first weekly drop in
nine weeks, not six weeks)
SINGAPORE Feb 8 U.S. crude steadied under $96
per barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, weighed by higher
domestic supplies, which may be aggravated by the possible
delayed restart of BP's Indiana refinery.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures were trading 3 cents higher at
$95.86 per barrel at 0013 GMT. It is down nearly 2 percent this
week, poised for its first loss in nine weeks.
* Brent crude futures closed Thursday at a
five-month high of $117.24 per barrel, while its premium to its
U.S. counterpart jumped to more than $21, the highest since
mid-December.
* Iran's highest authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on
Thursday slapped down an offer of direct talks made by U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden last week, dimming prospects for a
resolution of a dispute seen as a major risk factor for oil
markets.
* China's economic rebound should show signs of
strengthening when the first hard numbers of the year are
released, but distortions caused by the Lunar New Year holiday
will make it difficult to gauge momentum.
* Oil major BP Plc will not restart a 260,000 barrel per day
crude distillation unit at its 410,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana
refinery until July, several oil traders said on Thursday,
citing a report by IIR Energy.
* Japan and Saudi Arabia will sign an agreement this weekend
that will allow Tokyo to make emergency requests for additional
supplies of crude oil, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported in its
Friday edition.
* The European Central Bank will monitor the economic impact
of a strengthening euro, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday, feeding expectations the climbing currency could open
the door to an interest rate cut.
* Tunisia's political crisis may deepen on Friday with
strikes and protests planned around the funeral of an
assassinated opposition politician.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks declined on Thursday, taking a step back from
their recent advance, prompted by Draghi's comments.
* The euro slid against the dollar and yen on Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A China Exports
N/A China Imports
N/A China Trade balance
0530 China CPI
0530 China PPI
0700 Germany Trade balance
0900 Italy Industrial output
1330 U.S. International trade
1700 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Joseph Radford)