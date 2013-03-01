SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude futures slipped on
Friday, and are on track for a second straight week of losses,
pressured by a weak outlook for demand as the U.S. economy faces
renewed risks.
Without a deal between the White House and Republicans to
avert $85 billion in U.S. automatic spending cuts that start on
Friday, the world's biggest economy is looking at further
headwinds even after barely growing in the last quarter of 2012.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery fell 21 cents to
$91.84 a barrel by 0014 GMT, and is down 1.4 percent for the
week so far.
* The U.S. economy grew by just 0.1 percent in the fourth
quarter, its slowest pace since the first quarter of 2011, as
the military slashed spending and companies restocked their
shelves less aggressively.
* The International Monetary Fund said it will likely cut
its growth forecasts for the United States and the global
economy if the automatic U.S. spending cuts, mandated by a 2011
deficit reduction law, and warned that the U.S.'s biggest
trading partners would be hardest hit.
* In Asia, investors will be watching for China's official
purchasing managers index (PMI), with the data forecast to show
that factory activity slowed to four-month lows in February on
weak overseas demand. The HSBC flash PMI released earlier this
week came off a two-year high.
* Global oil stockpiles fell an average of 1.3 million
barrels per day in the last 60 days as consumption outpaced
production, a U.S. government report said.
* Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers this week were
more constructive and positive than in the past, but Iran's
willingness to negotiate seriously will not become clear until
an April meeting, a senior Western diplomat said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro remained under pressure on Friday, a day after
notching its biggest monthly fall against the dollar in nine
months, with risk appetite hurt by political uncertainty in
Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are due to kick in.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China NBS manufacturing PMI
0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI
0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI
0700 Germany Retail sales
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1330 U.S. Personal income
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. Construction spending
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.
and Ed Davies)