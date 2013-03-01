SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude futures slipped on Friday, and are on track for a second straight week of losses, pressured by a weak outlook for demand as the U.S. economy faces renewed risks.

Without a deal between the White House and Republicans to avert $85 billion in U.S. automatic spending cuts that start on Friday, the world's biggest economy is looking at further headwinds even after barely growing in the last quarter of 2012.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery fell 21 cents to $91.84 a barrel by 0014 GMT, and is down 1.4 percent for the week so far.

* The U.S. economy grew by just 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, its slowest pace since the first quarter of 2011, as the military slashed spending and companies restocked their shelves less aggressively.

* The International Monetary Fund said it will likely cut its growth forecasts for the United States and the global economy if the automatic U.S. spending cuts, mandated by a 2011 deficit reduction law, and warned that the U.S.'s biggest trading partners would be hardest hit.

* In Asia, investors will be watching for China's official purchasing managers index (PMI), with the data forecast to show that factory activity slowed to four-month lows in February on weak overseas demand. The HSBC flash PMI released earlier this week came off a two-year high.

* Global oil stockpiles fell an average of 1.3 million barrels per day in the last 60 days as consumption outpaced production, a U.S. government report said.

* Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers this week were more constructive and positive than in the past, but Iran's willingness to negotiate seriously will not become clear until an April meeting, a senior Western diplomat said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro remained under pressure on Friday, a day after notching its biggest monthly fall against the dollar in nine months, with risk appetite hurt by political uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are due to kick in.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0100 China NBS manufacturing PMI

0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI

0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI

0700 Germany Retail sales

0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI

0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI

0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI

1000 Euro zone Inflation

1330 U.S. Personal income

1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI

1500 U.S. Construction spending

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ed Davies)