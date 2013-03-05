SINGAPORE, March 5 U.S. crude futures edged up
on Tuesday after hitting their lowest level for the year in the
previous session, although the modest gains reflect investors
caution over the outlook for fuel demand amid a fragile global
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery had climbed 23 cents
to $90.35 a barrel by 0146 GMT, after falling as low as $89.33
on Monday, its weakest since Dec. 26.
* Brent crude gained 36 cents to $110.45. It touched
a session trough of $109.58 the day before, the lowest since
Jan. 17.
* China, the world's No. 2 oil user, would boost fiscal
spending in 2013 in a bid to deliver economic growth of 7.5
percent, outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao said in remarks prepared
for the opening of the country's annual parliament meetings.
* China's services sector cooled in February after new
business receded from eight-month highs, a private survey
showed, in line with slower factory activity that suggests a
modest rebound in the world's second-biggest economy this year.
* Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve's influential vice
chair, said the U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus
is warranted given how far the economy was operating below its
full potential.
* Euro zone sentiment fell sharply in March, halting a
six-month rise after an inconclusive election in Italy, the
region's third- largest economy, rattled investors.
* The U.N. nuclear watchdog raised pressure on Iran to
finally address suspicions that it has sought to design an
atomic bomb, calling for swift inspector access to a military
base where relevant explosives tests are believed to have been
carried out.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by
slumping Chinese stocks the previous session, as a globally
accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived
risk appetite.
* The euro languished near a three-month low, while
commodity currencies proved resilient with the Australian dollar
bouncing off an eight-month trough.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0843 Italy Markit Adaci Services PMI
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP Consumer confidence
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)