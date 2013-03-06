SEOUL, March 6 U.S. crude futures stayed close
to $91 a barrel on Wednesday on optimism over Chinese oil
demand, record-high U.S. equities and North Sea supply
disruptions, though a higher than expected U.S. crude inventory
build capped prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude eased 2 cents at $90.80 a barrel as of
0055 GMT after snapping a three-day losing streak in the
previous session by settling up 70 cents at $90.82.
* Brent crude futures previously settled up $1.52
per barrel at $111.61.
* Oil extended gains in post-settlement activity of Tuesday
on the news that Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died on
Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer, ending 14 years of
tumultuous rule that made the socialist leader a hero for the
poor but a hate figure to his opponents.
* Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said all its
installations were operating normally and domestic fuel supplies
were guaranteed, following Chavez's death. Venezuela is South
America's biggest oil exporter, a top-four supplier to the
United States and an increasingly important fuel source for
China.
* China's new rulers will focus on consumer-led growth to
narrow the gap between rich and poor while taking steps to curb
pollution and graft, the government said on Tuesday, tackling
the main triggers for social unrest in the giant nation.
Outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao also announced record government
spending in 2013 that will sustain growth and maintain the
ruling Communist Party's grip on power through an enhanced
budget for internal security.
* The American Petroleum Institute released weekly U.S.
inventory data after the oil market settled on Tuesday, showing
a steep 5.6 million barrel build in local crude oil stockpiles
for the week to March 1, including a 259,000 barrel build at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. oil contract.
* Investors are now waiting for weekly stockpile data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due out on Wednesday
for more clues on the inventory.
* The world's largest crude-exporting company Saudi Aramco
CEO Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday that global oil demand
growth has moderated, largely because of environmental pressures
and lifestyle changes, as well as energy policies, while
concerns about oil supply have been dispelled and output has
increased thanks to technological advances.
* The operator of the Brent pipeline said it was still
studying whether it would be safe to reopen the oil link in the
UK North Sea after a leak at a platform forced a shutdown on
Saturday as a precaution, which helped end a two-week slide in
Brent crude prices.
* In Nigeria, Royal Dutch Shell declared force
majeure on its Bonny Light crude deliveries following a pipeline
leak discovered on Sunday. It was not immediately clear how long
it would take to repair the line.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Dow Jones industrial average soared to a record
closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in
2007 and as investors rushed in to join the party in
anticipation of more gains.
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 4-1/2 year
high on Wednesday, as investors were cheered after the Dow Jones
industrial average climbed to a record closing high on signs of
a strengthening U.S. economy, lifting exporters and financials.
* The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with
investors sidelined ahead of the European Central Bank policy
meeting. The euro edged up to $1.3047, but was still near
Friday's trough of $1.2966. Against the yen, the common currency
was steady around 121.80.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Revised Q4 GDP
1315 U.S. ADP national employment
1500 U.S. Factory orders
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)