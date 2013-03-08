SEOUL, March 8 U.S. crude steadied above $91 a
barrel on Friday after rising by more than a dollar in the prior
session after an unexpected drop in claims for U.S. jobless
benefits stoked optimism about the pace of recovery in the
world's largest economy and oil user.
Investors are waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due
later in the day for further signals on the jobs market and
economy along with trade numbers from No. 2 oil consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery was off 9 cents at
$91.47 a barrel by 0030 GMT. The contract is up nearly 1 percent
for the week, heading for its first gain in three weeks.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a seasonally adjusted
340,000, the second straight weekly drop.
* The data comes after a report on Wednesday which showed
private employers hired more workers than expected last month,
suggesting a pick-up in the recovery pace of the U.S. labor
market.
* The next key number will be the U.S. nonfarm payrolls due
at 1330 GMT. Employers probably added 160,000 jobs in February
last month, up slightly from January's 157,000, which would be
enough to hold the jobless rate at 7.9 percent, according to a
Reuters poll of economists.
* In China, exports and imports likely maintained
double-digit growth momentum in the first two months of the
year, suggesting that the rebound in the world's No. 2 economy
remained intact.
* China's crude oil imports, which hit the third-highest
daily level on record in January at 5.92 million barrels a day,
are expected to have stayed strong last month as refineries kept
up high crude runs ahead of a maintenance period.
* The Brent oil pipeline system in the British North Sea,
which forms part of the global Brent benchmark, has begun a
restart after its second shutdown in almost two months, adding
downward pressure to prices.
* Production of North Sea Forties crude was also seen
rising, with some 400,000 barrels per day set to load in April,
up from 368,000 bpd in March, according to loading programs.
* North Korea threatened the United States with a preemptive
nuclear strike, raising the level of rhetoric as the U.N.
Security Council approved new sanctions against the reclusive
country.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held onto gains early in Asia on Friday, having
posted its second biggest one-day rally this year, after the
European Central Bank wrong footed investors who had positioned
for a more dovish signal from ECB President Mario Draghi.
* Gains in U.S. stocks underpinned Asian shares, but prices
were capped ahead of key U.S. jobs and Chinese trade figures due
later in the session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A China Exports
N/A China Imports
N/A China Trade balance
1100 Germany Industrial output
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Ed Davies)