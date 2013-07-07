TOKYO, July 8 U.S. crude futures extended gains to hit a 14-month high above $104 a barrel on Monday, after posting their biggest weekly gain in a year last week, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data fueled hopes for increased economic activity.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for August delivery was up 66 cents at $103.88 a barrel by 2240 GMT after touching $104.12 earlier, the highest since May 3, 2012.

It settled up $1.98 at $103.22 on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, more than expected.

* London Brent crude for August delivery was up 31 cents at $108.03 a barrel, after settling up $2.18.

* The market was also supported by renewed geopolitical risk in Egypt. Hundreds of thousands of supporters and opponents of Egypt's ousted president gathered in Cairo and Alexandria on Sunday, two days after similar gatherings led to nationwide clashes that claimed more than 30 lives.

* The euro zone must decide on Monday how to keep Greece on a lifeline but is divided over whether to delay aid payments in an attempt to force through unpopular reforms ranging from sacking public workers to selling state assets.

* An agreement has been reached with security guards who had shut down two oil ports in eastern Libya, allowing exports to resume, an official present at the negotiations said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust jobs data pointed to economic growth and investors overcame concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its stimulus efforts as soon as September.

* The U.S. dollar rose to a five-week high against the yen and a six-week peak against the euro on Friday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 0830 Euro Zone Sentix index July

- 1900 U.S. Consumer credit May (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)