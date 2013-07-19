SINGAPORE, July 19 U.S. crude clung on to
overnight gains above $108 a barrel in early Asian trade on
Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured
markets over the timeline for winding down its stimulus program.
Futures were also supported by a drop in weekly jobless
claims and a pick-up in factory activity, adding to signs of a
stronger U.S. economy.
U.S. crude slipped 4 cents to $108.00 a barrel by
0021 GMT, after settling at a 16-month high of $108.04, up
$1.56. Brent gained 15 cents to $108.85, with its
premium over U.S. crude touching an intraday low of just 51
cents a barrel on Thursday, the narrowest since August 2010.
* FUNDAMENTALS
- Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking before the
Senate Banking Committee, reiterated comments he made on
Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee. He stressed
that the timeline for winding down the Fed's stimulus program
was not set in stone.
- China urged local governments on Thursday to speed up
spending this year's budget to support economic growth but said
it would keep overall policy stable and focus on pushing through
reforms.
- U.S. oil demand fell in June, with consumption dropping to
its lowest level for the month in 16 years, industry group
American Petroleum Institute said on Thursday.
- Britain has abandoned plans to arm Syrian rebels fighting
to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad and believes he might
survive in office for years, sources familiar with government
thinking say.
- Palestinians put off a decision on Thursday on whether to
resume peace talks, with a senior official saying Israel needed
to meet their terms before negotiations could resume.
* MARKETS NEWS
- The U.S. dollar was again probing major resistance against
the yen on Friday, encouraged by solid economic data, higher
Treasury yields and an unthreatening conclusion to testimony
from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke.
- The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday
after Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected
earnings and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments
further reassured markets.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0600 Germany Producer prices
- 0800 Italy Industrial orders
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)