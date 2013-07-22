PERTH, July 22 U.S. crude prices rose in early
trading in Asia on Monday, trading about a $1 below a 16-month
high hit in the prior session, as signs of increasing demand in
the world's largest oil consumer continued to push prices up.
On Friday, U.S. crude traded above the global crude oil
benchmark, North Sea Brent, for the first time since 2010 on the
prospect of stronger demand from U.S. refiners.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for August delivery rose 35 cents
to$108.40 a barrel by 0032 GMT. The contract hit a 16-month high
of $109.32 a barrel on Friday.
* Brent crude for August delivery rose 38 cents to
$108.45 a barrel.
* Hedge funds are betting on a big commodity price rebound,
with wagers on U.S. crude oil at record highs after the U.S.
Federal Reserve softened its stance on tapering its monetary
stimulus last week.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is "reviewing" a landmark 2003
decision that first allowed regulated banks to trade in physical
commodity markets, it said on Friday, a move that may send new
shockwaves through Wall Street.
* South Sudan plans to sell 6.4 million barrels of oil worth
$300 million before shutting down its entire production by the
end of July due to a row over its alleged support for rebels in
neighbouring Sudan.
* The Group of 20 nations pledged on Saturday to put growth
before austerity, seeking to revive a global economy that
"remains too weak" and adjusting stimulus policies with care so
that recovery is not derailed by volatile financial markets.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar index slipped early Monday to
around 82.426.
* Japanese stocks led Asian markets up on Monday, while the
yen briefly slipped after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was given a
solid platform to continue his aggressive push to reflate the
world's third biggest economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index
- 1400 U.S. Existing home sales
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)