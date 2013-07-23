PERTH, July 23 U.S. crude prices were steady early on Tuesday, after a selloff the day before as traders tried to lock in gains from a 16-month high seen last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery had fallen 2 cents to $106.92 a barrel by 0040 GMT. The contract for August delivery, which expired on Monday, settled at $106.91 a barrel.

* Brent crude for September delivery rose 7 cents to $108.22 a barrel.

* There are signals that U.S. refiners are willing to pay high prices to cash in on robust margins.

* Protesters demanding jobs closed off the eastern Libyan port of Zueitina for a sixth day on Monday, extending a halt in oil exports.

* Nigeria is set to export around 1.81 million barrels of crude oil per day in September on 59 cargoes excluding the Bonny Light grade.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro.

* Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday, with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0645 France Business climate

1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

1300 U.S. FHFA home price index

1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence

1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)