PERTH, July 23 U.S. crude prices were steady
early on Tuesday, after a selloff the day before as traders
tried to lock in gains from a 16-month high seen last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery had fallen 2
cents to $106.92 a barrel by 0040 GMT. The contract for August
delivery, which expired on Monday, settled at $106.91 a barrel.
* Brent crude for September delivery rose 7 cents to
$108.22 a barrel.
* There are signals that U.S. refiners are willing to pay
high prices to cash in on robust margins.
* Protesters demanding jobs closed off the eastern Libyan
port of Zueitina for a sixth day on Monday, extending a halt in
oil exports.
* Nigeria is set to export around 1.81 million barrels of
crude oil per day in September on 59 cargoes excluding the Bonny
Light grade.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on
Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell,
while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to
the euro.
* Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday,
with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold
took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0645 France Business climate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
