PERTH, July 24 U.S. crude edged up on Wednesday
after U.S. data showed a dip in inventory in the world's largest
oil consumer, with supply disruptions around North America also
buoying prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery had risen 19
cents to $107.42 a barrel by 0028 GMT.
* Brent crude for September delivery had gained 15
cents to $108.57 a barrel.
* Weekly U.S. inventory data from the American Petroleum
Institute released late Tuesday showed crude stocks fell by 1.4
million barrels in the week to July 19, with unexpected declines
in both gasoline and distillate stockpiles.
* Enbridge Inc shut its 210,000 barrel per day Line
81 pipeline, which carries Bakken crude from North Dakota to
Minnesota following the discovery of a small leak.
* Ongoing maintenance at Syncrude Canada Ltd's northern
Alberta oil sands projects tightened supplies of light sweet
crude and bolstered prices for U.S. crudes such as Light
Louisiana Sweet.
* BP had been forced to shut in its 250,000 bpd
Thunder Horse oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico as work was
performed on the Destin natural gas pipeline system into which
Thunder Horse connects. Destin lifted its force majeure on gas
supplies on Wednesday, but said the startup of some platforms
may be delayed.
* BP said the North Sea Forties Pipeline System was
operating under a "minor" restriction on flows that was likely
to last another week or so.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hit one-month lows early in Asia on
Wednesday after extending a broad decline for a third session,
giving beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar some
breathing space.
* Most Asian stock markets edged up in a tentative morning
session on Wednesday, while the dollar was treading water, as
investors waited for the latest reading on China's manufacturing
activity to gauge the health of the world's second-biggest
economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI
0658 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit services flash PMI
1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI
1400 U.S. New home sales
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)