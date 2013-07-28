TOKYO, July 29 U.S. crude futures extended declines on Monday but stayed above $104 a barrel, hurt as disappointing Chinese data stoked concerns over slowing demand in the world's No.2 oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery had dropped 9 cents to $104.61 a barrel by 2310 GMT, after settling down 79 cents at $104.70 on Friday.

The market has declined more than 4 percent after reaching a 16-month high of $109.32 on July 19, though a weak dollar has provided some support.

* London Brent crude for September delivery was up 17 cents at $107.34 a barrel, after finishing down 48 cents.

* Profits earned by China industrial firms rose 6.3 percent in June from a year earlier, easing from year-on-year growth of 15.5 percent in May.

* Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are due to vote on a tough Iran sanctions bill this week that seeks to squeeze the Islamic Republic's oil exports to a trickle.

* Explosions rocked the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Sunday in what appeared to be attacks on judicial buildings, a security official said, sparking protests a day after more than 1,100 inmates escaped during a prison riot there.

* A bomb attack halted crude flow through the pipeline running from Iraq's Kirkuk oilfields to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey, officials at Iraq's North Oil Company (NOC) said on Sunday.

The officials at state-run NOC said repair work would be complete in 72 hours as long as there were no further security issues.

* Israeli and Palestinian negotiators plan to resume peace talks in Washington this week after nearly three years, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday.

* Hedge funds took huge positive bets on U.S. crude oil last week just before the market turned south, trade data and price charts showed on Friday.

* Iranian President-elect Hassan Rouhani is expected to return respected former oil minister Bijan Zanganeh to the post he held for eight years until hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad came to office in 2005, an Iranian industry source said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks erased losses late in Friday's session to close slightly higher on investor optimism about the likelihood that the Federal Reserve would keep its easy money policy in play a while longer.

* The dollar stayed near a five-week low on Monday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing June

- 1400 U.S. Pending home sales June

- 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index July (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)