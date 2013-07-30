SINGAPORE, July 30 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early Asian trade on Tuesday as concerns over demand growth
revived, while cautious investors waited for the results of this
week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
Oil was also under pressure from a recovery in the dollar.
U.S. crude fell 33 cents to $104.22 a barrel by 0007
GMT, declining for a third straight day. Brent futures
slipped 3 cents to $107.42, after settling 28 cents up.
* FUNDAMENTALS
- U.S. economic growth probably slowed sharply in the second
quarter, but its pace is unlikely to change views that the
Federal Reserve will start trimming bond purchases later this
year.
- U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely fell last week
for a fifth straight week, a Reuters poll of six analysts showed
on Monday. The poll forecast that crude stocks fell 2.3 million
barrels in the week ended July 26.
- OPEC's petroleum exports jumped in value by almost 10
percent in 2012 year-on-year and the producers' GDP climbed 12
percent, according to the group's latest report, an income surge
that looks harder to repeat this year.
- Iraq's oil revival is stalling, and unless momentum is
regained, Baghdad will report an output decline for 2013, its
first after two years of robust gains, much to the relief of
rival Gulf producers.
- Oil is being exported as normal from Libya's two main
crude terminals despite protesters demonstrating at their gates,
Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said on Monday.
* MARKETS NEWS
- The dollar drifted off a five-week trough against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday as the euro faltered ahead of
chart resistance and a three-day rally in the yen lost a bit of
steam.
- U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pulling back before this
week's Federal Reserve meeting that could signal when the Fed is
going to begin reducing its bond purchases aimed at helping the
economic recovery.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
- 0900 Euro zone Business climate
- 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
- 1200 Germany CPI
- 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
- 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
- N/A FOMC two-day policy meeting begins
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)