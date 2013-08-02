SINGAPORE Aug 2 U.S. crude oil futures steadied
on Friday but were headed for their biggest weekly gain in a
month, supported by upbeat global economic data and supply
disruptions in Africa and Iraq.
Investors are likely to be on edge ahead of the U.S.
employment report due later in the day that should provide more
clues on the strength of the world's top economy and oil
consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for September delivery was little
changed at $107.90 a barrel by 0039 GMT. The contract is up 3
percent for the week, its best showing since early July.
* Brent crude was nearly flat at $109.64 a barrel,
but has gained 2.3 percent for the week, also its biggest such
increase since early July.
* The U.S. employment report is expected to show that
184,000 jobs were created in July compared with 195,000 jobs in
June, with the jobless rate seen easing to 7.5 percent from 7.6
percent. A strong number may prop up the dollar and hit
commodities as it adds to the case for the Federal Reserve to
start tapering its stimulus later this year, even though the
U.S. central bank gave no indication this week that that will
happen as early as September.
* Ahead of that report, data on Thursday showed U.S. factory
activity hitting a two-year high in July and first-time
applications for jobless benefits hit a 5-1/2-year low last
week.
* Strong Chinese data which showed manufacturing activity in
the world's No. 2 oil consumer unexpectedly picking up last
month also backed gains in oil prices.
* Concerns over supplies from Libya, Iraq and Nigeria helped
trim OPEC output to a four-month low in July, according to a
Reuters survey. In Libya, protests at oilfields and terminals
cut average supply to 1.15 million barrels per day in July,
according to the survey, down 150,000 bpd from June.
* Iraq's production has also come under pressure as Sunni
insurgents target its northern pipeline, while technical
problems are curbing output in the south.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains on Friday,
having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after a batch
of upbeat economic data supported the Federal Reserve's plan to
start reducing stimulus this year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1230 U.S. Personal income
1345 U.S. ISM-New York business index
1400 U.S. Factory orders
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)