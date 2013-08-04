SINGAPORE, Aug 5 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early Asian trade on Monday, declining for a second day as weak
U.S. jobs data revived worries about demand growth in the
world's biggest oil consumer.
U.S. oil fell 28 cents to $106.66 a barrel by 2332
GMT, after settling 95 cents lower. The benchmark rose 2.1
percent last week, the most since the week ended July 12.
Brent futures fell 21 cents to $108.74, after ending
59 cents down. The contract ended the week up 1.7 percent,
snapping two weeks of declines.
* FUNDAMENTALS
- U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July but the
jobless rate fell anyway, a pair of mixed signals that could
make the U.S. Federal Reserve more cautious about winding down
its huge economic stimulus program.
- Iran and the United States signalled a fresh will on
Sunday to seek to end the dispute over Tehran's nuclear
programme after Hassan Rouhani was sworn in as president and
called for dialogue to reduce "antagonism and aggression".
- Libya's oil exports were flowing at less than half of
normal rates on Friday as strikes and protests kept major
terminals shut in one of the worst disruptions to hit the North
African OPEC producer in the past year.
- Tribesmen blew up Yemen's main oil export pipeline late on
Saturday, halting the flow of crude, the state news agency
reported on Sunday.
- A veteran former central bank governor was appointed
Kuwait's finance minister on Sunday, state news agency KUNA
said, after a parliamentary election in the major crude producer
last month.
* MARKETS NEWS
- The Dow industrials and S&P 500 ended at record highs for
a second day on Friday, posting modest gains despite a mixed
employment report that showed U.S. hiring slowed in July.
- The U.S. dollar remained on the backfoot against its major
peers after the payrolls report was seen making the U.S. Federal
Reserve more cautious about drawing down its huge economic
stimulus programme.
* DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0753 Germany Services PMI
- 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
- 0830 Euro zone Sentix index
- 0900 Euro zone Retail sales
- 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
- 1400 U.S. Employment trend index
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)