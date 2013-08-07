SINGAPORE Aug 7 U.S. crude futures rose in
early Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes of a revival in demand
growth in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer,
following a steeper-than-expected drawdown in stocks.
U.S. oil gained 15 cents to $105.45 a barrel by 0024
GMT, after settling $1.26 lower at $105.30 and hitting an
intrasession low of $104.86.
But Brent crude fell 14 cents to $108.04, declining
for a fourth straight day as supply disruption fears abated
following comments from Iran's new president.
* FUNDAMENTALS
- Iran's Hassan Rouhani, seen in the West as a relatively
moderate leader, told his first news conference since taking the
oath on Sunday that he was "seriously determined" to resolve the
dispute and was ready to enter "serious and substantive"
negotiations.
- U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as
refinery output inched up, while gasoline inventories fell and
distillate stocks built, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
- Global stocks of liquid fuels will fall far less in the
third quarter of this year than in the same quarter of recent
years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on
Tuesday, even though it increased its world oil demand outlook
for the year.
- A series of car bombs targeting busy markets and shopping
streets in and around Baghdad killed at least 51 people and
wounded more than 100 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical and police
sources said, part of a surge in violence in recent months.
- At least nine Yemeni military personnel were killed on
Tuesday when tribesmen shot down an army helicopter in central
Yemen where gunmen had repeatedly blown up oil pipelines, a
military source said.
* MARKETS NEWS
- The dollar slipped to six-week lows against the yen on
Wednesday while the euro had another go at chart resistance in
what dealers described as largely technical trading amid very
thin summer markets.
- U.S. stocks slid for a second consecutive day on Tuesday
after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials
left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible
reduction in its bond-buying program.
* DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0645 France Trade data
- 1000 Germany Industrial output
- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
- 1900 U.S. Consumer credit
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)