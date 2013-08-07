SINGAPORE Aug 7 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes of a revival in demand growth in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, following a steeper-than-expected drawdown in stocks.

U.S. oil gained 15 cents to $105.45 a barrel by 0024 GMT, after settling $1.26 lower at $105.30 and hitting an intrasession low of $104.86.

But Brent crude fell 14 cents to $108.04, declining for a fourth straight day as supply disruption fears abated following comments from Iran's new president.

* FUNDAMENTALS

- Iran's Hassan Rouhani, seen in the West as a relatively moderate leader, told his first news conference since taking the oath on Sunday that he was "seriously determined" to resolve the dispute and was ready to enter "serious and substantive" negotiations.

- U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refinery output inched up, while gasoline inventories fell and distillate stocks built, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

- Global stocks of liquid fuels will fall far less in the third quarter of this year than in the same quarter of recent years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, even though it increased its world oil demand outlook for the year.

- A series of car bombs targeting busy markets and shopping streets in and around Baghdad killed at least 51 people and wounded more than 100 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical and police sources said, part of a surge in violence in recent months.

- At least nine Yemeni military personnel were killed on Tuesday when tribesmen shot down an army helicopter in central Yemen where gunmen had repeatedly blown up oil pipelines, a military source said.

* MARKETS NEWS

- The dollar slipped to six-week lows against the yen on Wednesday while the euro had another go at chart resistance in what dealers described as largely technical trading amid very thin summer markets.

- U.S. stocks slid for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible reduction in its bond-buying program.

* DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0645 France Trade data

- 1000 Germany Industrial output

- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

- 1900 U.S. Consumer credit

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)