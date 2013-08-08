SINGAPORE Aug 8 U.S. crude futures held above $104 a barrel on Thursday ahead of economic data from China that could provide demand cues, after falling for four sessions as supply concerns eased and investors worried about a pull-back in U.S. economic stimulus.

Traders are closely watching a raft of Chinese data due Thursday and Friday which may show factory output, exports and retail sales all edged up in July in an early sign that the economy is stabilizing.

U.S. crude for September delivery rose 16 cents to $104.53 a barrel by 0041 GMT. Brent crude was at $107.55, up 11 cents.

Oil closed down for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as North Sea crude supply is expected to improve while worries about when the Federal Reserve will start paring back its U.S. economic stimulus kept investors on the edge.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 1.32 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, largely in line with the 1.2-million-barrel reduction analysts forecast prior to the data. The EIA also reported a small rise in gasoline stocks against expectations of a decline.

* The supply of North Sea crude oil that underpins the Brent benchmark will rise by almost 11 percent in September, loading programmes showed on Wednesday, but traders thought volumes still looked a little thin.

* Output of Libya's main crude oil grade, Es Sider, has been completely shut down since Tuesday, along with the fields producing Amna and Sirtica, following strikes at the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf terminals, Libyan and trading sources said.

* Iraq's oil exports are stagnating compared with a year ago and are set to fall sharply next month while major work is carried out at its vital southern export terminals, industry sources said.

* Koch Pipeline Co has shut its 455,000 barrel per day Minnesota Pipeline system after discovering an apparent release of crude oil from a 16-inch pipe near Foley, Minnesota, a spokesman for the company said.

* Yemen has foiled a plot by al Qaeda to seize two major oil and gas export terminals and a provincial capital in the east of the country, the government said on Wednesday, as Western embassies remained in lock-down in Sanaa and a spy plane circled above.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks lost ground for a third consecutive session on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may start to wind down its stimulus, which has been a driving force behind the rally in equities this year.

* The dollar crumbled to seven-week lows on Thursday after the yen ploughed through major resistance levels in a stop-loss frenzy, while sterling joined the fight as the market brought forward the day when UK rates might start to rise.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- China July exports

- China July imports

- China July trade balance

- 1430 GMT U.S. weekly EIA natural gas stocks

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)