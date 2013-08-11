TOKYO Aug 12 U.S. crude futures steadied in
early Asian trade on Monday, after reversing five days of losses
on Friday on signs of rising Chinese demand and concerns about
supply disruptions in the North Sea and the Middle East.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery was unchanged at
$105.97 a barrel by 2243 GMT on Sunday, after finishing $2.57
higher on Friday.
* London Brent crude for September delivery was down
14 cents at $108.08 a barrel, after rising $1.54 on Friday.
* China's implied oil demand rose 5.5 percent in July from a
year earlier as refineries ramped up production after seasonal
maintenance and amid hopes the economy may be steadying after
two years of slower growth.
* North America's shale boom is keeping the world from steep
oil price spikes as several OPEC members fight to maintain
production amid unrest and infrastructure problems, the
International Energy Agency said on Friday.
* A wide-ranging energy overhaul that Mexican President
Enrique Pena Nieto is set to unveil later in the day will not
offer private oil companies concessions to tap Mexican oil, but
a proposed constitution change to allow them to invest in the
sector, the head of the ruling party told Reuters on
Sunday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities dropped on Friday and posted their biggest
weekly decline since June as investors focused on when the
nation's central banks would start to scale back its stimulus.
* The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low against major
currencies on Friday as investors believed the selloff was
overdone and expected data this week to point to an improving
U.S. economy.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose 0.7 percent on Friday as oil's gained and as
copper jumped to a two-month high on upbeat China factory data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- **2350 Japan April-June GDP
- 0430 Japan revised June industrial output
- 0645 France current account for June
- 1800 U.S. July federal budget
- 2350 Japan June machinery orders
**Asterisks** indicate GMT is the previous day.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)