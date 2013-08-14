TOKYO Aug 14 U.S. crude futures fell on
Wednesday as investors took profits after three sessions of
gains, but worries over supplies from OPEC nations Libya and
Iraq supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 35
cents at $106.48 a barrel by 0020 GMT, after finishing 72 cents
higher on Tuesday.
* London Brent crude for September delivery dropped
32 cents to $109.50 a barrel, after rising 85 cents the day
before.
* Libya told its customers on Tuesday it could make no
promises on crude deliveries next month as on-off strikes
paralysed its major sea terminals.
* Iraq's oil exports are stagnating compared with a year ago
and are set to fall sharply next month while major work is
carried out at its vital southern export terminals, industry
sources said.
* U.S. crude stocks fell last week, while gasoline and
distillate stocks rose, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute showed.
* U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline inventories are
forecast to have dropped last week, while distillate inventories
likely rose, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on
Tuesday.
* Crude oil output in the Bakken shale fields of North
Dakota rose by a record 54,000 barrels per day in May to reach
nearly 860,000 bpd, energy intelligence group Genscape said.
* U.S. retail sales rose in July, pointing to an
acceleration in consumer spending that could bolster the case at
the U.S. Federal Reserve for winding down a major economic
stimulus programme.
* The loading dates for all 13 North Sea Forties crude oil
cargoes scheduled for August have now been pushed back, trade
sources said.
* China is considering opening up its crude import market to
more refineries outside its dominant state giants, with quotas
of at least 10 million tonnes being discussed for new entrants
in 2014, according to traders and a government document seen by
Reuters.
* Mexico's long awaited energy reform proposals have finally
been unveiled. But the tentative steps being taken towards
liberalization favor natural gas far more than
oil.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday on
a weaker yen and strong U.S. data, though the summer holiday
lull may temper the upside.
* The yen was quoted around 98.20 yen to the dollar
in early Asian trade, moving away from a seven-week high of
95.810 touched last Thursday.
* Copper hit nine-week highs on Tuesday on signs of
tighter-than-expected stockpiles in China, and cotton rallied on
supply concerns, but declines in other markets slowed the wider
commodities complex after four days of gains.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0130 Australia consumer sentiment for August
- 0530 France GDP preliminary reading for second quarter
- 0600 Germany GDP flash reading for second quarter
- 0645 France CPI final reading for July
- 0645 France non-farm payrolls for second quarter
- 0830 UK inflation for July
- 0900 Euro zone GDP flash estimate for second quarter
- 1100 U.S. weekly mortgage market index
- 1430 U.S. weekly EIA petroleum stocks
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)